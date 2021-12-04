2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and Subaru WRX highlight this week's new car reviews

This week, we tested the future with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan that will eventually succeed the S-Class. Gas engines didn't get ignored, yet, anyway. The Kia Stinger still has it, and the redesigned Subaru WRX promises a rally good time. Here's a look at what else moved us.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS review

The spiritual successor to the S-Class flagship sedan, the EQS electric car earns a high TCC Rating of 8.0 out of 10.

2022 Subaru WRX preview

The redesigned rally sedan gets a larger turbo-4 engine, a revised CVT with quicker shifts, a new GT model with adaptive dampers, and more standard convenience and safety features.

2022 Kia Stinger review

The refreshed 2022 Kia Stinger performance sedan comes with a more potent base engine, more standard driver-assist features, and a standard 10.3-inch touchscreen for a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10.

2022 Honda Civic review

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic comes as a sedan or hatchback, with excellent safety gear and space. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class review

The small SUV's attractive design, good feature set, and balance of power with efficiency earn it an above average TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Porsche Macan review

The refreshed 2022 Porsche Macan is still the bets luxury compact crossover to drive, but makes compromises on passenger and cargo room. It gets a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Nissan Altima review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the 2022 Nissan Altima emerges as a safety star.

2022 GMC Yukon review

The full-size SUV taps big V-8 power and near-luxury fittings on its way to a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class review

The entry-level sedan reflects well on the German luxury brand with alluring style, a good ride, and a loaded feature set for a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

2022 Nissan Maxima review

Nissan’s premium sedan carries over with good handling, a strong V-6, and great safety ratings to earn a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10.