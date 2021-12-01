2022 Mazda CX-5 can cost $800 less or $1,200 more than outgoing model

The refreshed 2022 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover SUV comes with a $1,200 price increase on higher end models or an unusual $820 price decrease on similarly equipped base models, based on pricing released by Mazda on Tuesday.

The popular crossover that bridges the mainstream and premium classes faces tough competition in the industry's bestselling compact crossover segment. A new competitor comes from within the Mazda family in the 2023 Mazda CX-50, billed as Mazda's first off-road-oriented production vehicle.

Mazda's upscale ambitions, as well as the addition of the CX-50, might help explain the price inconsistencies in the 2022 CX-5.

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 S starts at $27,125, including $1,225 for destination (the destination fee increased $50 for SUVs). The 2021 Mazda CX-5 S with all-wheel drive cost $27,945, but the base price started with front-wheel-drive models for $1,400 less, so comparing base prices might make it seem like a price increase across the board. Mazda announced all 2022 crossover SUVs will come standard with AWD.

In addition to standard AWD, the refreshed CX-5 wears new ends, new LED headlight designs, and new alloy wheel designs. Mazda made the frame more rigid and stiffened the dampers on the front strut and multi-link rear suspension, promising less road noise and increased ride comfort. The 6-speed automatic transmission is smoother and more responsive, according to Mazda, but the 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 carries over.

Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and automatic high beams. Many luxury brands charge extra for such driver-assist features. Convenience features include a 10.3-inch display screen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Mazda doesn't use touchscreens. Keyless entry and ignition, dual USB ports, a wi-fi trial, and cloth seats with manual adjustment also come standard.

The trim lineup also gets an update, with Grand Touring models now simply called Turbo to reflect the engine upgrade at the top of the model line. S Select and S Preferred trims replace Touring trims for 2022 as well.

The S Select costs $29,125 (all prices listed include destination) and adds dual-zone climate control, synthetic leather seats, a power driver seat, and two additional USB ports for rear passengers.

The S Preferred essentially replaces the Touring model and has a $650 increase from last year. Additional features include a sunroof, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, and power front seats.

Introduced last year, the Carbon Edition and its gray paint job, 19-inch black alloy wheels, and black or red leather interior continues at nearly the same price of $31,505.

Premium and Premium Plus models replace the Grand Touring trim with a $350 upcharge. New for 2022, CX-5 Premium models have new Normal, Sport, and Off-Road drive modes, which are also used in the forthcoming CX-50. It remains to be seen if only price will distinguish the CX-5 and CX-50. The Preferred trim adds a 10-speaker Bose sound system, a satellite radio trial, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive headlights, and heated side mirrors.

For $35,175, the Premium Plus model adds cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a head-up display when bundled with navigation.

At the top of the lineup is the 2022 CX-5 Turbo, powered by a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. It effectively replaces the Grand Touring Reserve, or it can be upgraded to the Turbo Signature for $39,875, which is about $1,200 more than last year's Signature model. Mazda's luxury play features nappa leather upholstery, wood and chrome trim, ambient lighting, navigation, a surround-view camera system, parking sensors, and distinct design cues outside.

The 2022 CX-5 goes on sale this winter.