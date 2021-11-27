2023 Kia Sportage and full-size SUVs headline this week's car reviews

This week we glimpsed the hybrid version of the 2023 Kia Sportage, though we have yet to test the redesigned compact crossover. A slew of full-size SUVs fell under our gaze, as well as the 2022 Ram 1500, which is our second-highest rated gas pickup truck behind the Ford F-150. The Nissan Sentra compact sedan appeals to us as well, since it costs half of the average transaction price for new cars.

Here's a look at what moved us this week.

2023 Kia Sportage preview

The Sportage sizes up for 2023, with sharper, more futuristic styling, a hybrid model, and new rugged X-Pro trims.

2022 Ram 1500 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2022 Ram 1500 misses out on some body styles and standard safety gear versus its main rival.

2022 Lincoln Navigator review

With a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10, the Navigator remains one of our highest-rated luxury SUVs.

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe review

The 2022 Tahoe earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10 thanks to extensive options and strong all-around utility.

2022 Nissan Armada review

The Armada has a lusty V-8, but abysmal fuel economy leads it to a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.

2022 Nissan Sentra review

The 2022 Sentra earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10 thanks to good value.