2023 Kia Sportage and full-size SUVs headline this week's car reviews

November 27, 2021

This week we glimpsed the hybrid version of the 2023 Kia Sportage, though we have yet to test the redesigned compact crossover. A slew of full-size SUVs fell under our gaze, as well as the 2022 Ram 1500, which is our second-highest rated gas pickup truck behind the Ford F-150. The Nissan Sentra compact sedan appeals to us as well, since it costs half of the average transaction price for new cars. 

Here's a look at what moved us this week.  

2023 Kia Sportage preview

The Sportage sizes up for 2023, with sharper, more futuristic styling, a hybrid model, and new rugged X-Pro trims.

2022 Ram 1500 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2022 Ram 1500 misses out on some body styles and standard safety gear versus its main rival.

2022 Lincoln Navigator review

With a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10, the Navigator remains one of our highest-rated luxury SUVs.

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe review

The 2022 Tahoe earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10 thanks to extensive options and strong all-around utility.

2022 Nissan Armada review

The Armada has a lusty V-8, but abysmal fuel economy leads it to a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.

2022 Nissan Sentra review

The 2022 Sentra earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10 thanks to good value.

