Mazda recalls most models for faulty fuel pump

A fuel pump failure has prompted Mazda to recall 121,038 vehicles across its lineup, the NHTSA disclosed on Monday. The impeller in low-pressure fuel pumps can deform, causing the pump to fail and the affected vehicles to not start or to stall at low speeds and, in rare instances, at high speeds, Mazda explained. The engine stall could increase the risk of a crash.

Prior to stalling or not starting at all, the affected vehicles may trigger a check engine light or the engine can run rougher than usual. Drivers may also notice a lack of power when hitting the throttle. Mazda recalled vehicles in other markets for this issue over the last year, but determined that it wasn't necessary in the U.S. due to "differences in U.S. logistic conditions." Those conditions were relatively high external temperatures.

Mazda estimates that only 1% of the vehicles included in the recall are affected. Those vehicles include the following:

2018 Mazda 3

2018 Mazda 6

2018-2019 Mazda CX-5

2018-2019 Mazda CX-9

2018-2019 Mazda MX-5

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019-2020 Mazda 2 (aka the Toyota Yaris)

Owners will be notified of the recall fix by Jan. 11, 2022, and dealers will replace the affected fuel pumps free of charge. Owners who paid for the repair will be reimbursed by Mazda. A new pump design with higher-grade material was implemented in July 2019. To check on the status of the vehicle population, visit Mazda's recall site or call Mazda at 800-222-5500.