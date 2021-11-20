2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2022 Mazda CX-50 preview this week's new car reviews

2023 Mazda CX-50

2023 Mazda CX-50

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 20, 2021

The Los Angeles auto show previewed many new electric vehicles coming for 2023, as well as some electrified updates of existing cars and crossovers. The 2023 Fisker Ocean, 2023 Nissan Ariya, 2023 Subaru Solterra, and related 2023 Toyota BZ4X electric crossovers took the spotlight, but this week we're covering what's already here or will be here before the year ends. 

Here's a look at what drove us.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The fifth-generation Grand Cherokee comes loaded with new standard safety and convenience features, more interior space, and a 4xe plug-in hybrid model and return of the Trailhawk off-road variant. It earns a TCC rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2023 Mazda CX-50 preview

Longer, wider, yet lower than the CX-5, the CX-50 hitches its off-road wagon to the adventure lifestyle craze proliferating through the compact crossover segment.

2022 Nissan Rogue preview

Nissan shaves a cylinder from its popular crossover, in the name of fuel economy.

2022 Ford F-150 review

The Ford F-150 pickup truck earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10 for its utility, flexibility, and innovative powertrains that include a hybrid and the forthcoming Lightning electric. 

2022 Acura RDX review

The 2022 RDX cuts and thrusts like few SUVs of its size; we give it a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.

2022 Toyota Sequoia review

With a TCC Rating of 4.6 out of 10, the 2022 Sequoia delivers big space and big V-8 numbers, but fuel economy and value finish last.

2022 Kia Rio review

With a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, the 2022 Kia Rio strikes us as a good value, as long as you spend extra for safety.

