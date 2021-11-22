What's New for 2022: Nissan

The big news for Nissan in the 2022 model year is the redesigned Pathfinder three-row SUV. The overdue family hauler overshadows a brand in transition, like much of the automotive industry. On one end of the product spectrum, Nissan honors its motorsports past with a return of the Z sports coupe, and on the other end Nissan points to the future with the 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover SUV.

Other changes to volume models such as the brand's bestseller, the Nissan Rogue, and the long-awaited redesign of the 2022 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup truck reflect a strange sequence that encapsulates this strange automotive year. Specifically, Nissan installed a new engine in the outgoing Frontier, then that engine carried over for one year into the new redesigned model. Alternatively, Nissan carried over the Rogue's engine into the redesigned 2021 model, then one year later swapped the old engine out for a smaller but more powerful—and more efficient—variable-compression ratio turbocharged three-cylinder. Why not put the new engines in the new cars for all the all-new marketing potential?

We don't know, but here's what we know about the new and notable changes to Nissan's lineup for 2022.

2023 Nissan Ariya

- Five-seat electric crossover SUV sized like the Tesla Model Y will start around $40,000 and goes on sale in autumn of 2022.

- Base model Venture+ uses an 87-kwh battery pack and single motor to power the front wheels; output is 238 hp, range is estimated at 300 miles.

- Top Platinum+ grade costs more than $60,000 and comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system with an output of 389 hp and 442 lb-ft; range is estimated at 265 miles.

- Standard features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.

2023 Nissan Z

2023 Nissan Z

- Redesigned sports coupe evolve from the 370Z with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 making 400 hp and 350 lb-ft; a 6-speed manual or an available 9-speed automatic powers the rear wheels.

- The Performance model with the 6-speed manual features launch control, a mechanical limited-slip differential, larger 14.0-inch front and 13.8-inch rear rotors, and 19-inch alloy wheels with Bridgestone Potenza tires.

- Double wishbone front suspension with strut tower braces and larger shock absorbers on the multi-link rear suspension damp harsh impacts for a more controlled ride, according to Nissan.

- Interior features include available red or blue upholstery, a standard12.3-digital gauge cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and three performance gauges on the top of the dash.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

- Redesigned three-row crossover SUV seats up to eight passengers or seven with available captain's chairs in the second row.

- A 284-hp 3.5-liter V-6 with a towing capacity of up to 6,000 lb now comes with a 9-speed automatic instead of a CVT; front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available.

- Standard features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, satellite radio, front and rear automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.

- Pushbutton second-row seats and a removable console ease access to the third row.

- Price ranges from about $35,000 in base Pathfinder S to about $50,000 in Platinum AWD.

2022 Nissan Frontier 2022 Nissan Frontier 2022 Nissan Frontier

2022 Nissan Frontier

- Redesigned mid-size pickup truck comes with extended or crew cab styles with two bed sizes; it's 4.5 inches longer than its predecessor, but that extra length mostly comes in the nose, not inside the cabin.

- Carrying over from last year is the 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 310 hp and 281 lb-ft, with a 9-speed automatic, powering the rear wheels. It can tow 6,720 lb, or it can be had with a part-time four-wheel-drive system.

- New cab mounts and larger stabilizer bars reduce roll and noise and vibration for the smoothest Frontier yet.

- Off-road-oriented Pro-4X models get a Dana rear axle, electronic locking rear differential, Bilstein off-road shocks, and three skid plates covering the front, transfer case, and fuel tank.

- Standard features include power locks and windows, four USB ports, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a standard 7.0-inch vehicle info display, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

2022 Nissan Rogue

2022 Nissan Rogue

- Redesigned for 2021, the compact crossover gets a new variable-compression 1.5-liter turbo-3 for 2022. It replaces the 2.5-liter inline-4 used in the 2021 Rogue, and output improves from 181 hp and 181 lb-ft in the outgoing, larger engine to 201 hp and 225 lb-ft in the smaller turbo-3.

- Fuel economy improves from 30 mpg to 33 mpg combined.

- A starting price of $27,795, including destination, represents an increase of $1,050 for the new, smaller engine.

- The smaller Rogue Sport carries over.

Carryover

2022 Nissan Altima

- Mid-size sedan carries over unchanged with two engine choice in front- or all-wheel drive.

2022 Nissan Armada

- Full-size SUV with three rows of seats costs $500 more than last year at $50,395 for 2022, despite no changes.

2022 Nissan Kicks

- Subcompact crossover carries over.

2022 Nissan Leaf

- The electric hatchback carries over with a price cut that makes it the most inexpensive EV available, for about $21,000 with the federal EV tax credit. It has a 149-mile range, but more expensive Leaf Plus versions continue to offer up to 226 miles.

2022 Nissan Maxima

- Large sedan carries over except for a price increase of $150 on SV and SR trims, or $230 on the top Platinum trim.

2022 Nissan Murano

- Mid-size SUV carries over.

2022 Nissan Sentra

- Compact sedan offers a $695 Midnight Edition on SR trims with a black grille, black spoiler and diffuser, and black 18-inch alloy wheels.

- Starting price remains the same at $20,485.

2022 Nissan Titan

- Full-size pickup truck carries over.

2022 Nissan Versa

- Subcompact sedan carries over.