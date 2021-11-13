2022 Honda Accord and redesigned Mitsubishi Outlander highlight this week's new car reviews

The Car Connection reviews the most popular sedans, and they're as good as they've ever been, even if they're selling in fewer numbers. The redesigned Mitsubishi Outlander seven-seat crossover improves in most regards, except for the emergency third row seats. Here's what else we assessed this week.
One of the top-rated family sedans for as long as we can remember, the 2022 Accord earns a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10.
The 2022 Toyota Camry mid-size sedan rates 7.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to its all-around competence and, dare we say, its personality.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander review
The redesigned crossover with a cramped third row is big improvement over the old one, building on the Rogue platform and adding its own twist. Solid value and safety scores lead the Outlander to a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10.
Minus its V-8s, the 2022 E-Class sedan, coupe, cabriolet, and wagon still top the TCC Rating scale with a 7.8 out of 10.
With a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, the 2022 RAV4 serves up Prime hybrid power, at the expense of value.
The Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid offer a special combination of comfort, utility, and value, with efficiency that tops other models you'd fuel with gasoline. We give it a 6.8 out of 10.
Long a leader in the premium sedan class, the Lexus ES has efficient and potent powertrain options, a peerless ride quality, and strong safety rating for a TCC Rating to 7.3 out of 10.
The Explorer earns a 6.8 TCC Rating, with plus points for its looks and refinement, but demerits for seating and, in most of its versions, value.
Big on space, the Ford Expedition full-size SUV comes in standard and extended-cabin Max versions, and earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.
In this model's eighth year, the 2022 GMC Canyon mid-size pickup lacks the safety and convenience features of most rivals, dooming it to a TCC Rating of 4.8 out of 10.
