What's New for 2022: Ford

Ford enters the 2022 model year riding a wave of new product that champions the past while steering the brand forward. The Ford Mustang Mach-E electrified the iconic pony car, and this year it gets the GT juice that exceeds the performance of the venerable 5.0-liter V-8. An electric version of America's bestselling vehicle will bow for 2022 with the F-150 Lightning, but Ford's most impressive entry does something else few other automakers are doing right now: The 2022 Ford Maverick is a great value.

There's nothing evolutionary about the 2022 Ford Maverick small pickup truck, except that the utility vehicle costs $20,000 utility vehicle with a hybrid powertrain that gets 42 mpg. Brilliant. More of that.

Ford also expands its Timberline off-road trim to more SUVs this year, and other appearance and sport packages to familiar models. Here are the new and noteworthy changes to the Ford 2022 lineup.

New

2022 Ford Maverick

- Small pickup based on the Ford Escape with a 191-hp hybrid 4-cylinder that gets 42 mpg combined.

- Front-wheel-drive models with a busy 8-speed automatic and a 2,000-lb tow rating that starts at $21,500.

- Available 250-hp turbo-4 with 277 lb-ft of torque can be fitted with all-wheel drive and off-road and tow packages with a max towing capacity of 4,000 lb.

- Seats four adults and up to 1,500 pounds of stuff in the bed, which measures about 4.5 feet long and about 3.5 feet between the wheel wells.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

- Dual in-board motors powered by a standard-range battery pack good for 230 miles or an extended-range pack with an estimated 300 miles. Ford did not disclose the size of the packs.

- Output estimated at 563 hp and 775 lb-ft with extended range pack, and a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds.

- Electric full-size pickup truck costs $53,000 for an XLT trim crew cab with a 5-foot-5 bed and four-wheel drive.

- Ford targets a payload of 2,000 pounds with the standard-range model with 18-inch wheels, and a max towing capacity of 10,000 lb.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

- A delayed and late edition to the 2021 model year, the Mach-E GT comes with all-wheel drive and an 88-kwh battery pack that makes 480-hp and 634 lb-ft, good for a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds in the GT Performance Edition.

Updated

2022 Ford Expedition

- Full-size SUV gets modest makeover front and rear with standard LED headlights, as well as new taillights and wheel choices.

- New Timberline trim with revised bumpers for improved approach and departure angles; new springs and suspension upgrades complement 33-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch alloy wheels to boost ground clearance nearly an inch to 10.6 inches; it has a limited-slip rear differential, standard four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case, and steel skid plates.

- Stealth Edition rides on adaptive dampers and 22-inch black alloy wheels; gloss black exterior trim pieces darken the body, but the package is limited to Limited and Limited Max models.

- Timberline and Stealth models use a 3..5-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

- Standard 12.0-inch touchscreen with Sync4 and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

- Available 15.5-inch touchscreen, an available 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, and available BlueCruise driver-assist system that allows for limited hands-free driving on more than 130,000 miles of mapped highways.

2022 Ford Explorer

- Mid-size three-row SUV can be had with an ST Line trim with the styling elements of the ST but a smaller engine and smaller price; ST-Line has a 300-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4.

- Explorer ST with a 400-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 can be had with rear-wheel drive for about $2,000 less than the AWD model.

- King Ranch and Platinum trims come standard with 400-hp twin-turbo V-6. Those models also get a 10.1-inch touchscreen and 14-speaker B&O sound.

- ST-Line rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, features integrated dual-exhaust tips, and a blacked-out grille, headlights, and taillights. The inside comes with synthetic leather seats and red accent stitching, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and options such as a wireless smartphone charger to a surround-view camera system.

2022 Ford Edge

2022 Ford Edge

- Five-seat crossover comes standard with all-wheel drive.

- Standard 12.0-inch touchscreen.

- Black appearance package includes 19-inch black aluminum wheels, all-season tires, black fender badging and molding, body color front and rear bumpers, black skid plates, and black grille.

- Adventure package with 18-inch gray wheels with all-terrain tires, synthetic leather upholstery, black mirror caps and grille bars, and black roof rails.

2022 Ford F-150

- Black appearance package available on XL, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum.

- New Raptor R comes with V-8 engine; details to come.

2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty

- King Ranch and Platinum come with standard four-wheel drive.

- 20-inch aluminum wheels standard on all but dual-rear wheel trucks.

- Available 12.0-inch touchscreen with Sync4 and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

- Lariat Sport appearance package for body-color trim pieces instead of chrome.

- Black appearance package available on XLT models.

2022 Ford Ranger

- Ranger Splash injects life into aging mid-size truck with orange accents on the hood, grille, doors, dashboard and seats; comes with 18-inch black wheels.

- STX Special Edition package comes with 17-inch black wheels.

2022 Ford Transit

- Work van comes with available 12.0-inch touchscreen with Sync4.

- Available dual-passenger package with a small console between the driver and two front passengers.

- Available automatic engine idle shutdown can be set for four different idle times.

- Transit Connect small cargo van carries over

Carryover

Ford GT

- Supercar decked out in a '64 Prototype Heritage Edition that honors the 1964 Ford GT40 prototype.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

- Small off-road capable SUV launched last year gets new colors and package names.

2022 Ford Escape

- The compact crossover continues with gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

2022 Ford Mustang

- The icon could be had with three new available finishes and new 19-inch wheel options.

2022 Ford Ecosport

- This will be the last year of production for the subcompact crossover.