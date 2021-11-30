What's New for 2022: Mercedes-Benz

The 2022 model year could be the inflection point for Mercedes-Benz. For more than 135 years, the automaker has been developing the internal combustion engine, with Benz cited for developing the world's first practical ICE car—a three-wheel tricycle. Now, the engineering wizards in Germany expand their EQ electric vehicle lineup for 2022 while simultaneously suspending production of its V-8 engines.

Correlation does not imply causation, and Mercedes says the pause in production of its potent twin-turbo V-8 is to comply with global, external, and internal requirements. Whatever the case, it's clear that Mercedes' propulsion systems are heading in one direction.

The newest products are mostly electric vehicles, but AMG will pump out performance versions of the EQ series and a new SL roadster powered by, yup, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. Strange days indeed. Here's what's coming from Mercedes-Benz for 2022.

New

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS first drive (EQS 450+) 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS first drive (EQS 580) 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS first drive (EQS 450+)

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

- Electric flagship sedan that seats five serves as electric successor to the S-Class with cutting edge tech and a curious design.

- Single-motor rear-wheel-drive 450+ model makes 329 hp and 419 lb-ft of torque; it can go 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds, and it has a range of 350 miles.

- Dual-motor all-wheel-drive 580 model makes 516 hp and 631 lb-ft of torque; it can go 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, and it has a range of 340 miles.

- DC fast charging at 200 kw charges up to 80% in 30 minutes; a Level 2 charger requires 11 hours to charge completely.

- Available Hyperscreen spans the dashboard with three screens under a single pane of glass.

- Forthcoming AMG version.

- Priced from $103,000 to $140,000.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

- Electric version of the GLB-Class small crossover seats five in theory, four in comfort.

- Standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive models powered by a 66.5-kwh battery pack.

- EQB 300 makes 225 hp and 288 lb-ft; EQB 350 makes 288 hp and 384 lb-ft.

- U.S. specs have not been finalized but range will be less than the 260-mile estimate in European testing.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

- Mid-size electric sedan seats five and is sized like a Tesla Model S and an EQS but in sedan form. It will launch with a single motor and rear-wheel drive.

- A 90.6-kwh battery pack powers a single motor with 288 hp and 391 lb-ft sent to the rear wheels. Mercedes quotes a 0-60-mph time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph; range is estimated to be less than 400 miles.

- Level 2 charging in 9.5 hours and DC fast charging at 110 kw up to 80% in 31 minutes.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster

- Seventh-generation convertible with 2+2 seating for four powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and 9-speed automatic transmission, which suggests we may not see it until late in the year possibly as a 2023 model.

- SL 55 makes 469 hp and 516 lb-ft; SL 63 tuned to 577 hp and 590 lb-ft, and it comes standard with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

- Roadster rides on a new platform with a lower center of gravity and more torsional stiffness.

- Sold in soft top only to shave weight and quicken retract time to 15 seconds at speeds up to 37 mph.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

- Ultra-lux saloon now comes with a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12 that makes 621 hp and 738 lb-ft, which pushes the car from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. A 9-speed automatic sends power to all four wheels, which is a Maybach sedan first.

- The S 580 V-8 version costs $186,000; the S 680 is expected to start at more than $200,000.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

- Compact sedan retains its hallmark styling outside, though it gets longer and rides on a longer wheelbase.

- Futuristic take on interior cabin design showcases an 11.9-inch touchscreen taking over the center stack and a 12.3-inch digital cluster occupying the space behind the steering wheel.

- A 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a mild-hybrid system makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft; no V-6 or V-8s planned for launch.

- Rear-drive sedan estimated to sprint to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds; Mercedes has not announced any AMG versions.

- Compact All-Terrain wagon has not been confirmed for the U.S., but would be a smaller version of the E-Class All Terrain.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe

- Updated performance hatchback gets a fifth seat inside and an available three-chamber air suspension.

- Turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system makes 429 hp and 394 lb-ft; a 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive help the AMG GT hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

- Forthcoming 2023 AMG GT 63S E Performance (pictured above) features a twin-turbo V-8 and rear-mounted motor for a total output of 843 hp and 1,033 lb-ft.

Refreshed

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

- Coupe-like sedan dolled up with new bumpers, wheel options, AMG-Line cosmetic package, and new steering wheel controls.

- CLS 450 carries over with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and mild-hybrid with a system output of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft; drive is to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic.

- No CLS 53 model this year.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC

- Compact crossover SUV was supposed to come as a GLC 63 AMG with a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, but Mercedes paused all V-8 production. We'll see if it rips into 2023.

- Adaptive headlights, USB ports in the rear row, USB-C adapter now come standard across the lineup.

- GLC Coupe also gets hands-free liftgate standard.

- AMG GLC 43 gets 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster standard.

Carryover

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

- Compact sedan carries over unchanged.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA

- Based on the A-Class, the coupe-like four-door sedan carries over unchanged.

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

- Adaptive headlights with automatic high beams come standard.

- No E 63 model.

- Still offered as sedan, coupe, cabriolet, and All-Terrain wagon.

- AMG models come standard with USB-C ports for the rear seats.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA

- Entry-level small crossover carries over unchanged.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB

- Not as small a crossover carries over unchanged.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

- Mid-size crossover SUV now comes with adaptive high-beam headlights.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS

- Three-row crossover SUV carries over unchanged.

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

- Flagship full-size sedan carries over with a few new paint options and interior trim options, as well as available Active Body Control that reads the road ahead and prepares each tire for what's coming.

- Interior Assistant with cabin cameras that detect hand gestures to activate the touchscreen comes standard.