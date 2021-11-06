2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2022 Cadillac CT5 span the performance spectrum in this week's new car reviews

This week's new car reviews cover the usual crossover SUVs and an unusual pickup, but the highlight was two models that represent the best of the old and the new. We revisit last year's Best Car To Buy and find ourselves still smitten with the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and we give the new GT model a spin. Also on track duty was the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, which may be the final and best iteration of Cadillac's performance combustion engine.

Here's what we're spinning this week.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E review

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E has good EV range, fun dynamics, sharp styling, and generous interior space. It earns a high TCC Rating of 8.5 out of 10, and if rated alone, the GT would score even higher.

2022 Cadillac CT5 review

The CT5 is fun to drive, presents a value against its German rivals, and the new CT5-V Blackwing is a screaming performance machine. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta preview

The refreshed compact sedan features new bumpers, lights, and infotainment system.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz review

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz unibody pickup steps out of the crossover fray with sharp looks, compelling maneuverability, and a bed to separate the cargo from the cabin. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.

2022 Ford Ranger review

The 2022 Ranger goes all in on gears and gear, but safety's a miss; it earns a TCC Rating of 5.3 out of 10.

2022 Toyota Highlander review

Sold in a multitude of hybrid and non-hybrid trims, the 2022 Highlander gets a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 thanks to strong safety ratings; Hybrids would perform even better.

2022 Kia Sorento review

The extra seats may stand out on a spec sheet, but the otherwise fine Sorento does better in five-seat mode, with the frugal hybrid powertrain in less expensive models. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10

2022 Honda Pilot

The Pilot is only a year or so off of a full redesign, but this three-row SUV has aged well and still offers a great package for families in need of extra space.

2022 Lincoln Aviator review

With a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, the 2022 Lincoln Aviator serves up stunning interior looks and excellent technology.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe review

Redesigned last year, the five-seat Santa Fe crossover can be had as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid, and it earns a high TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 Toyota Corolla review

The 2022 Corolla has top safety scores and excellent fuel economy; that's what powers it to a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.