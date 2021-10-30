2022 Honda Civic hatch, 2022 Jeep Compass headline this week's new car reviews

We got some seat time in the redesigned Honda Civic hatchback that impressed us more than the already impressive sedan, and enjoyed the sharp new interior of the refreshed Jeep Compass. GMC showed off its new Sierra 1500 pickup truck, but we withhold ratings until we test the freshest and newest updates to all manner of vehicles.

For more on how we derive our TCC Rating system meant to simplify the car shopping experience, check out our explainer here. For this week's new car reviews, keep scrolling and rolling.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

2022 Honda Civic review

With softened style, a jazzy interior, and fine ride and handling, the 2022 Civic earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, before safety is factored into its score. That puts it within reach of the top-scoring compacts in our rankings.

2022 Jeep Compass

2022 Jeep Compass review

Despite an unrefined powertrain, the subcompact crossover's revised interior with more standard safety and convenience features help bump this year’s TCC Rating to a 6.0 out of 10 overall.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate and ATX4

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 preview

GMC has updated all but the base model Sierra for 2022, but we’ll withhold our TCC Rating until we test drive it. The 2021 model’s 5.2 out of 10 rating trailed rivals due to its lack of standard safety features, limited convenience features, and costly climb up the feature ladder.

2023 Kia Sportage

2023 Kia Sportage preview

The Sportage sizes up for 2023, with sharper, more futuristic styling and new rugged X-Pro trims.

2022 Ford Escape review

Despite still waiting for the plug-in hybrid variant, the Escape's range of turbo powertrains and stellar safety ratings propel it to a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Honda Ridgeline review

The 2022 Ridgeline scores a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, thanks to its comfy ride, impressive standard features, and overall utility.

2022 Kia K5 review

A five-seat sedan with a new face and a new name (formerly, it was the Optima), the 2022 Kia K5's especially good at safety and features. We give the 2022 K5 a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10.

2022 Ford Ecosport review

With a TCC Rating of 3.5 out of 10, the 2022 Ford Ecosport garners one of the lowest ratings for new vehicles. We won't miss it when it goes out of production next year.

2022 Hyundai Venue

The Venue goes big on hatchback practicality, infotainment, and features, but its appeal is best kept for the city. It earns a 6.2 out of 10.

2022 Ford Edge

The Edge scores very well in safety and does well in features and utility on its way to a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.