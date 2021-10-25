What's New for 2022: Honda

Big changes are coming for Honda in the near future, but for the 2022 model year Honda revitalizes its smallest and most recognizable car, the Honda Civic. The brand's longest running nameplate, introduced in 1973, celebrates its 11th generation in sedan, hatchback, Si, and Type R variants, though the coupe has been dropped. The familiar, larger face is a welcome sight for a brand and an industry in transition.

By early 2024, the Honda Prologue electric SUV based on GM's battery packs and EV architecture will serve as a prologue for Honda's electrification strategy. Like most other major automakers, Honda this year announced ambitious sales targets as it transitions to more electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, with those models accounting for 40% of U.S. sales by 2030, and 80% by 2035. Considering that Honda's only electric vehicle, the Clarity, was discontinued last year, and the plug-in hybrid and fuel cell variants were discontinued this year, the Prologue indeed sets the stage for a slew of new products.

Eight years is a long time on automotive and especially political cycles, however. Honda will not abandon its bestsellers, with redesigned versions of the CR-V compact crossover and Pilot three-row SUV planned for model year 2023. Until then, here's what's new and noteworthy from Honda for 2022.

Cars

2022 Honda Accord

- The peerless mid-size sedan is expected to carry over after last year's refresh.

- The Hybrid variant that makes 212 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque gets an EPA-rated 47 mpg combined.

2022 Honda Civic

- Bigger, better, and incomparably Civic, the compact sedan can be had as a hatchback or a sporty Si sedan variant. The Type R hot hatch arrives early next year.

- Grows to nearly mid-size proportions, though the hatchback trims nearly five inches off the rear for scads more cargo volume (24.5 cubic feet).

- Premium interior with metal accents and fingerprint-free console pieces.

- Engines carry over with a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 or 180-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 with a CVT or 6-speed manual available on the hatchback. It's front-wheel drive across the board.

- Standard 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; available 9.0-inch touchscreen.

- Standard automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and active lane control.

2022 Honda Insight

- Hybrid sedan earns up to 52 mpg combined.

- Honda ditches the base LX trim, selling it only in more expensive EX and Touring models.

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Utility vehicles

2022 Honda CR-V

- Honda's bestseller carries over before the compact crossover's redesign for 2023.

2022 Honda HR-V

- The subcompact crossover carries over despite the lack of standard safety features.

2022 Honda Odyssey

- Supply issues caused Honda to eliminate the HondaVac for this year's minivan.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport

2022 Honda Passport

- Refreshed mid-size crossover SUV gets new front styling to make it look more like the Ridgeline pickup.

- TrailSport trim adds unique bumpers, grille, 18-inch wheels, and a slightly wider track.

2022 Honda Pilot

- Three-row crossover SUV carries over before next year's redesign, and Honda eliminated the inexpensive LX and EX trims this year.

2022 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck

- The mid-size pickup with standard AWD carries over following last year's refresh.