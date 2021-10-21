2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup truck gets 42 mpg

The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup truck has exceeded Ford's earlier fuel economy estimates, with an "EPA-estimated" 42 mpg city rating, the automaker announced Thursday—indicating that the numbers aren't yet finalized, but nearly so. Ford had previously targeted 40 mpg city.

Not only is the new Maverick the most efficient gas pickup truck, it's one of the most efficient gas utility vehicles on the market. Only the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid exceeds the 2022 Maverick's city mpg in the utility class, which makes sense since the small pickup truck shares its running gear with Ford's compact crossover.

The Maverick Hybrid starts at $21,490 including destination. A 1.1-kwh lithium ion battery pack set below the second-row seats powers a motor that combines with the 2.5-liter inline-4 engine to make 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque. The motor eases acceleration of the line before the engine kicks on; a CVT smoothly shifts power to the front wheels. It's essentially the same setup in the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid.

The Escape with front-wheel drive has an EPA rating of 44 mpg city, 37 highway, 41 combined. Aerodynamics likely drag the 2022 Ford Maverick down on the highway, but its official overall rating is still impressive at 42 mpg city, 33 highway, 37 mpg combined.

The 2021 RAV4 Hybrid gets 41/38/40 mpg combined and the 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid has an EPA rating of 40/35/38 mpg combined. The Toyota Sienna Hybrid minivan has a 36-mpg combined rating, while the Toyota Highlander Hybrid three-row crossover SUV with AWD rates at 35 mpg combined.

The Maverick can be optioned with an uprated 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 hp and 277 lb-ft. With front-wheel drive, it's relatively efficient for a gas engine, with an EPA-rated 23 mpg city 30 highway, 26 combined. The AWD variant loses 1 mpg, but that's still better than the Maverick's closest competitor, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, which also launched this year. It gets 23 mpg combined, same as the diesel offerings in GM's mid-size truck twins, the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado.

The 2022 Maverick with the turbo-4 is on sale now; Ford is accepting orders now for the Maverick Hybrid, and expects deliveries by January.