2022 Toyota Tundra and 2022 Audi A3 headline this week's new car reviews

Toyota launched its first new Tundra pickup truck in 15 years and the hybrid leader expands its leadership into the pickup truck segment. Audi revitalized the entry-level luxury segment with the always good A3 and even better S3 sport sedans.

Those two vehicles aren't all we tested in the past week, but they represent two ends of the spectrum of new cars that move us and keep us moving.

2022 Toyota Tundra review

The first new Tundra since 2007 arrives with an available hybrid powertrain, five suspension options with rear coil springs, a max towing capacity of 12,000 lb, and the latest in standard safety and convenience features.

2022 Audi A3 review

The Audi A3 is a fun-to-drive subcompact sedan with a small back seat and a smaller trunk, but peppy turbo-4 power and plenty of technology. Our TCC Rating settles in at 6.4.

2022 Audi A4 review

The 2022 A4 is a compact sedan and wagon lineup with plenty of high-tech luxury features and stellar turbocharged performance. Stellar safety ratings propel Audi's compact four-door and Allroad wagon to a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Audi E-Tron review

Offered in SUV and Sportback body styles and standard and performance-oriented S versions, the E-Tron family earns an excellent rating of 8.7 out of 10.

2022 Hyundai Elantra review

Performance gets a bye in base and Hybrid editions, but the 2022 Elantra’s warranty and features earn top scores—and safety’s not far behind. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Kia Forte review

With a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, the 2022 Forte's fresh face and features overcome its performance deficits.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport review

It’s poised on the road, terrific off-road, and looks like the car version of Throwback Mountain Dew. So, yes. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover review

With a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10, the 2022 Range Rover knows the meaning of the word "flagship."