What's New for 2022: Acura

Acura enters the 2022 model year at an inflection point. Honda's luxury arm redesigned the MDX three-row crossover SUV and refreshed the RDX compact crossover—its two bestsellers—but sold out the last iteration of its rare NSX supercar in hours. The comfy utility vehicles support the brand as it tries to reassert its affordable performance mojo with the return of the Acura Integra hatchback, which helped launch the brand in the '80s but had been shelved for the past 20 years.

Here's what's new for the five models in Acura's 2022 lineup.

2022 Acura MDX

- Redesigned three-row crossover SUV gets a new structure, new cabin, and updated safety and convenience features.

- Standard 3.5-liter V-6 with 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque; optional 355-hp turbo V-6 in MDX Type S. A 10-speed automatic sends power to the front wheels; all-wheel-drive is optional.

- Standard features include a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, 19-inch wheels, wireless smartphone charging, synthetic leather upholstery, 12-way power front seats, and a 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Instead of a touchscreen, the infotainment interface relies on an imperfect touchpad that might be the only misstep in the interior.

- Standard automatic emergency braking front and rear, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors.

2022 Acura RDX

- Refreshed five-seat compact crossover comes with more standard tech, a quieter cabin, and retuned drive mode dynamics.

- It uses a 272-hp, 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 10-speed automatic transmission powering the front wheels or all four wheels with available AWD. Acura says the drive mode selector has been enhanced with more distinct power assist in steering, braking, and sound control.

- Acura says the updated design and enhancements result in less noise, vibrations, and harshness.

- Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto now standard.

- PMC Edition limited to 200 units.

2021 Acura TLX Type S

2022 Acura TLX

- Five-seat sedan redesigned for the 2021 model year is expected to carry over for 2022.

2022 Acura ILX

- Aging compact sedan based on the old Honda Civic will be replaced by the Acura Integra next year.

- Integra expected to be a five-seat hatchback with a 6-speed manual transmission.

2022 Acura NSX Type S

2022 Acura NSX

- NSX Type S completes production of this generation of Acura's supercar.

- Hybrid supercar uses a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 600 hp and 492 lb-ft; two of the three motors power each axle for all-wheel drive.