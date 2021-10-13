Free wireless Apple CarPlay: Infiniti retrofits several 2020-2021 models

Infiniti doubled down on equipping its new cars with wireless Apple CarPlay by offering owners of older cars the same convenience feature, the automaker announced Tuesday.

Wireless Apple CarPlay may lure customers into dealerships to overcome the perennial problem of frustrating infotainment systems, according to successive annual surveys conducted by J.D. Power. It's an unusual move to offer to retrofit a new car feature into older models.

Infiniti chalked it up to customer satisfaction for owners of the 2020-2021 Q50 sedan, Q60 sports coupe, QX50 compact crossover, and QX80 full-size SUV.

“Customer satisfaction has always been one of the highest priorities at Infiniti,” Jeff Pope, vice president, Infiniti Americas, said in a statement. “More than 80 percent of luxury vehicle owners use Apple products, and now these INFINITI owners can go wireless while using CarPlay® in their vehicle.”

With the exception of the QX80 that is refreshed for 2022, the aging models represent Infiniti's poorest performers in terms of sales. The upgrade satisfies one of the complaints with those models' cumbersome two-screen infotainment setup. Owners of the models above need to visit a dealer by March 31, 2022 to get the free upgrade.

Following the lead of the brand's bestseller, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 three-row SUV, all new Infiniti models get wireless Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is also standard, but it requires a cord.