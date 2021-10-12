2021 Ford F-150 joins Ram 1500 with Top Safety Pick

2021 Ford F-150 Platinum off-road

2021 Ford F-150 Platinum off-road

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 12, 2021

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck earned a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS, the insurance-industry funded safety agency announced Tuesday. The award applies for crew and extended cab models, but not the regular cab.

The bestselling vehicle in the U.S. earned top "Good" marks on all six crash tests conducted by the IIHS. The testing is considered more rigorous than the NHTSA's outdated crash-test criteria, but the 2021 F-150 earned the highest five-star safety rating from the feds. It earned four stars for the front driver side impact and for rollover risk, which is common for larger, taller vehicles such as trucks and SUVs.

The IIHS takes its testing further by assessing how well a vehicle avoids or mitigates a crash, which is especially important in large trucks that don't take on as much damage as they impact on other vehicles due to their size and weight. Ford's standard automatic emergency braking system earned "Superior" ratings in avoiding crashes with other vehicles and with pedestrians. Both the standard Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 system and the optional system that adds radar were able to stop in 12-mph and 25-mph tests. In the same tests but with a pedestrian dummy passing in front or at the side of the truck instead of a vehicle, the 2021 F-150 stopped itself or reduced its speed enough to avoid serious impact. 

The difference between a Top Safety Pick and a Top Safety Pick+, considered to be the safest recognition in the industry, comes down to headlights. All but the base XL and XLT models built after June 2021 would have earned a TSP+, but the halogen lights on those models received a "Poor" rating for inadequate side visibility going down the road and also on curves. Higher trim models and optional packages with LED projector lights earned a "Good" rating. 

The 2021 Ford F-150 joins the 2021 Ram 1500 as the only full-size pickup trucks to earn a TSP award. 

Read our comparison of the 2021 Ford F-150 and 2021 Ram 1500

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

What's New for 2022: Alfa Romeo What's New for 2022: Alfa Romeo
2021 Honda Ridgeline vs 2021 Ford Ranger: Compare Trucks 2021 Honda Ridgeline vs 2021 Ford Ranger: Compare Trucks
First drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra tackles a Texas-sized problem of old age with a good new truck First drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra tackles a Texas-sized problem of old age with a good new truck
First drive: 2022 Lexus NX goes greener, techier First drive: 2022 Lexus NX goes greener, techier
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.