What's New for 2022: Mazda

October 11, 2021

Mazda's expansion continues in North America for 2022, with larger iterations of its crossover SUVs and more available sizes. The biggest news for Mazda in 2022 has the smallest impact: Sales of the Japanese brand's first electric vehicle, the MX-30, will be limited to California, initially, in limited numbers capped at 560 units. The model's driving range of 100 miles is also limiting, however. 

Beyond such restrictive limits, Mazda plans a larger compact crossover in the 2022 Mazda CX-50, which may supplant and replace the bestselling CX-5 similar to how the CX-30 has replaced the CX-3 small crossover that was discontinued for 2022. The Mazda 6 mid-size sedan was also discontinued.

By 2023, Mazda plans a mid-size two-row crossover SUV in the CX-70, slotting in the same space as the CX-7 that left American shores in 2012. A new iteration Mazda's three-row crossover SUV dubbed, you guessed it, the CX-90, will replace the existing CX-9 by 2023. Both new models will feature inline-six cylinder engines and plug-in hybrid options. 

We're getting ahead of ourselves. All 2022 Mazda CX crossover SUVs will come standard with all-wheel drive. Here's what else is new for Mazda for the 2022 model year. 

2022 Mazda 3

- Updated for 2021 with 2.5 Turbo models, the compact sedan and hatchback largely carry over for 2022. 

2022 Mazda CX-30

- Standard all-wheel drive.

no title

2022 Mazda CX-5

- Refreshed compact crossover sports new front fascia, new LED headlights, and upgrades to the 2.5 Turbo and Turbo Signature models. 

- Standard all-wheel drive. Otherwise, powertrains carry over with a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated at 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque or a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 227 hp and 310 lb-ft.

- Mazda says it made the 6-speed automatic smoother and more responsive. 

- Increased rigidity in the frame and updates to the dampers on the front strut and multi-link rear suspension promise less road noise and increased ride comfort.

2023 Mazda CX-50

- Shared platform with Mazda CX-30 and Mazda 3.

- Debuts in November, 2021. 

- Mazda says it will be sold simultaneously with CX-5. 

2022 Mazda CX-9

- Standard all-wheel drive.

- Three-row crossover SUV will be replaced by CX-90 for 2023. 

- Mazda's first electric vehicle for the U.S. fails to match competition in range, capability, and affordability. 

- Five-seat hatchback features rear-hinged doors, cork panels inside, heated front seats, 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and power sunroof. 

- 35.5-kwh battery pack makes 143 hp and 200 lb-ft, and has a range of just 100 miles. 

- Initially sold only in California and a cap of 560 units, to start. 

- Plug-in hybrid model expected to follow. 

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata

- Roadster expected to carry over in soft top and retractable hard top form.

