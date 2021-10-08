2022 Ford Maverick, 2022 Lexus NX showcase this week's new car reviews

A hybrid pickup truck that costs only $20,000, a plug-in hybrid first from Lexus, and new flagship electric sedans highlight the latest new cars coming soon to dealer lots. It's an impressive crop of vehicles, with a broad spectrum in price, powertrains, and capability.

Here's what we've been driving, and what's been moving us.

2022 Ford Maverick review

With superb fuel economy and oodles of accessories, the 2022 Maverick small pickup truck scores a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Lexus NX review

The redesigned compact crossover SUV has a dramatic shape, a plug-in hybrid option, and a massive touchscreen-driven infotainment system. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10.

First drive review: 2022 Lucid Air delivers a new leading edge for EVs

The 2022 Lucid Air is an EV tech leader with up to 520 miles of range, but it’s also graceful and fun.

First drive review: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS vaults the S-Class into tomorrow

Tesla, check your six: Plaid or no, the 2022 EQS is the first of many dogfights to come.

First drive review: 2022 Mazda MX-30 arrives more than fashionably late to the EV party

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 is pleasant enough to drive, but even if it drove like a Porsche Taycan that wouldn't be enough to overcome range concerns (100 miles) and very limited availability.

2022 GMC Hummer EV preview

With a rebooted Hummer EV, GMC rides a new all-electric wave—with 1,000 horsepower at its back.