2022 Rivian R1T, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee headline this week's new car reviews

Electric pickup trucks and redesigned iterations of classic SUVs filled The Car Connection's week of new car test drives and previews of forthcoming vehicles. Here's a look at the highlights.

2022 Rivian R1T review

The R1T is the next iteration of the pickup truck, and its blend of futuristic yet traditional styling, on- and off-road performance, versatile cargo spaces, and impressive feature set earn it a high TCC Rating of 9.2 out of 10.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee preview

The fifth-generation Grand Cherokee comes loaded with new standard safety and convenience features, more interior space, a 4xe plug-in hybrid model, and marks the return of the Trailhawk off-road variant.

2022 Honda Passport preview

The Passport gets a small refresh for the 2022 model year that changes up the front styling to make it more truck-like. A new TrailSport trim level has also been added.

The first new Tundra since 2007 makes the full-size truck new again with an available hybrid powertrain, a 12,000-lb tow rating, and the latest in standard safety and convenience features.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq preview

It's the first shot at an electric future for Cadillac, but will the 2023 Lyriq SUV be the first note in a triumphant march toward the future?

A mid-size five-seat wagon with standard all-wheel drive, the 2022 Subaru Forester is spacious, safe, and a bargain, earning it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Chevrolet Colorado review

The aging design and lack of standard safety and convenience features dampen the appeal of the Colorado for a flat TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10.