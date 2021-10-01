2022 Genesis GV70 and G70 earn Top Safety Pick+ honors

2022 Genesis GV70

2022 Genesis GV70

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 1, 2021

The 2022 Genesis GV70 luxury compact crossover and G70 luxury compact sedan both earned Top Safety Pick+ awards from the IIHS, the insurance-industry funded safety agency announced on Thursday. 

A Top Safety Pick+ is considered to be the most rigorous safety recognition in the industry, and vehicles that qualify must earn top "Good" marks in all six crash tests, come available with automatic emergency braking that earns at least an "Advanced" rating at avoiding or mitigating crashes with other vehicles and pedestrians, and also have "Good"-rated headlights. 

The headlight rating is one of the few elements automakers can adjust between model years to appease IIHS testing for oncoming glare and outward vision on curves. The 2022 G70 sedan missed out on the "+" part of the TSP award due to standard LED projector lights that earned only a "Marginal" rating because its low beams created excessive glare to oncoming motorists. For models built after June, 2021, Genesis adjusted the aim of the headlights, reducing glare, and they earned a "Good" rating. Thus, 2022 G70s made from July on are TSP+ winners. 

This example illustrates how safety agencies such as the IIHS and NHTSA can encourage automakers to enhance vehicles to make them safer and better. All five 2022 Genesis models now earn the highest TSP+ rating, joining only Volvo for a complete sweep of TSP+ awards across the whole lineup. 

New for 2022, the GV70 also excelled in IIHS testing thanks to its standard safety features and standard LED headlights. The luxury crossover's automatic emergency braking system avoided a collision with other vehicles at speed tests of 12 mph and 25 mph to earn a "Superior" rating, and it earned an "Advanced" rating in avoiding crashes with pedestrians.  

The 2022 GV70 joins other luxury compact crossovers with TSP+ awards that include the 2021 Acura RDX, 2022 Audi Q5, 2021 Lexus NX, and 2021 Volvo XC60

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

What's New for 2022: Infiniti What's New for 2022: Infiniti
Review update: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder shifts gears again, and tows with ease Review update: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder shifts gears again, and tows with ease
Refreshed 2022 Acura RDX adds wireless CarPlay, updated drive modes Refreshed 2022 Acura RDX adds wireless CarPlay, updated drive modes
2022 Ford Expedition SUV adds off-road and performance versions, updates tech 2022 Ford Expedition SUV adds off-road and performance versions, updates tech
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.