What's New for 2022: Infiniti

Infiniti adds wireless Apple CarPlay to most of its 2022 lineup, and ditches the base Pure trim in many models to streamline its trim offerings.

Nissan's luxury arm also had updated its big seller with a redesigned version of the 2022 QX60 three-row SUV, which follows the introduction of a coupe-like QX55 version of the QX50 compact crossover. It upgrades to its largest vehicle, the full-size Infiniti QX80. Its two remaining cars, the Q50 sedan and Q60 coupe, mostly stay the same.

Despite the tech upgrades and model updates, Infiniti carries on with gas-only engines, while premium competitors embrace electrification that ranges from mild-hybrid 48-volt battery systems to full battery electric vehicles. The brand's innovative variable compression turbo engine introduced for 2018 has not provided the level of performance and efficiency afforded by electrified powertrains. The switch in the QX60 from a CVT to a 9-speed automatic transmission has been welcome.

Here are the key changes for 2022 Infiniti models.

2022 Infiniti QX50

- Details have not been announced but expect wireless Apple CarPlay.

- Carryover 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 268 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque with a CVT.

2022 Infiniti QX55 2022 Infiniti QX55 2022 Infiniti QX55 2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55 coupe-like crossover

- New crossover-coupe five-seat take on the QX50 compact crossover; sharp interior features two-tone synthetic leather seats.

- Same powertrain as QX50, except all-wheel drive comes standard.

- Redundant 8.0-inch touchscreen for navigation rules over a 7.0-inch touchscreen for climate and audio functions.

- Standard wireless Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto still requires a cable.

- Sold in Luxe, Essential, and Sensory trims for a starting price of $47,525.

2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph 2022 Infiniti QX60 2022 Infiniti QX60

2022 Infiniti QX60 three-row crossover SUV

- Redesigned three-row crossover SUV adds more luxury touches, with chrome trim on the exterior and open-pore wood with semi-aniline leather on the interior.

- 295-hp 3.5-liter V-6 now pairs with a 9-speed automatic powering the front wheels or in available all-wheel drive; it can tow 6,000 lb, same as the redesigned Nissan Pathfinder.

- More sound deadening and thicker glass makes for a quieter cabin.

- Clever packaging in the cabin and cargo area improves roominess, but second-row captain's chairs are only available on top Autograph models.

- Good standard safety and convenience features include automatic emergency braking front and rear, blind-spot monitors, and lane-departure warnings; features include a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay.

- Sold in Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph, the 2022 QX60 starts at about $48,000 including destination and climbs to nearly $65,000.

2022 Infiniti QX80 2022 Infiniti QX80 2022 Infiniti QX80 2022 Infiniti QX80

2022 Infiniti QX80 full-size SUV

- Ditches two-screen setup for a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto standard.

- Standard navigation, leather upholstery, heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs, and rearview mirror camera.

- Same 5.6-liter V-8 making 400 hp and 413 lb-ft with rear-wheel drive; available all-wheel drive costs $3,100 more.

- Nearly $1,500-$2,000 increase from 2021 QX80 on Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory trims.

2022 Infiniti Q50 sedan

- Standard wireless Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto still requires a cable via one USB-A or one USB-C port.

- Base Pure trim gets dropped from lineup, leaving Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400 and a price increase of $300 on Luxe.

- Luxe adds standard leather upholstery and 16-speaker Bose audio.

- Rear-wheel-drive sedan has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 and 7-speed automatic; all-wheel drive costs $2,000 more.

2022 Infiniti Q60 coupe

- Standard wireless Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto still requires a cable.

- Same powertrain as Q50; price remains the same, starting at $42,775, including destination, and topping out just under $60,000 for the Red Sport.