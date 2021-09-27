Ford recalls all 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUVs for two issues

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover SUV is being recalled for two issues related to bonding on the windshield and panoramic glass roof, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

In both cases, inadequate bonding can cause the roof glass to separate from the roof while driving, and the front windshield can loosen in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The larger of the two related recalls is for the front windshield and covers all 17,692 units made between Feb. 24, 2020 and June 18, 2021. Ford is investigating how the urethane adhesion can cause the windshield to come loose in a crash, and noted that customers may notice excessive wind noise and a water leak. The issue was first noticed during a cracked windshield replacement, and through the investigation Ford found four instances of inadequate adhesion or a water leak.

The panoramic glass roof recall covers 13,544 units built in the same timeframe as above. The base Select trim and performance-oriented GT trim do not have the panoramic glass roof, which is why the number of vehicles recalled differs from the front windshield recall. Deliveries haven't started on the GT model yet. The glass roof recall covers all Premium and California Route 1 models. Customers may notice the same issue with wind noise and a water leak. Ford said it was unaware of any injuries or issues related to the issue; the glass roof was included in the same investigation as the windshield since it uses the same adhesion.

Competitors such as the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4 also use a fixed glass roof.

Owners will be notified by mail as early as Oct. 27, 2021 and the work will be covered under the original warranty program. For more info, owners can call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or visit Ford's recall page.