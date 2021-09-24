2022 Ford Expedition cashes in, Bugatti Super Sport takes off, EV tax credit explainer: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Ford Expedition SUV adds off-road and performance versions, updates tech

The Timberline model appeals to off-road enthusiasts and the Stealth performance package improves on-road dynamics.

Refreshed 2022 Acura RDX adds wireless CarPlay, updated drive modes

The updated 2022 RDX will be quieter inside, and it adds standard blind-spot monitors; refreshed styling takes after the larger MDX.

2022 Honda Passport preview

The refreshed Passport adds a new TrailSport trim and more rugged styling.

From Motor Authority:

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

First 8 Bugatti Super Sport 300+ hypercars built, ready for delivery

Bugatti is building just 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+, each priced at more than $4 million.

2022 Nissan Frontier gets range of Nismo off-road parts

Nissan is out to show that its redesigned Frontier can make a great overlanding vehicle.

First look at 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row, 4xe plug-in hybrid, debuts Sept. 29

The smaller sibling to the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L will debut on September 29, and it's coming with a plug-in hybrid option.

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV pre-production vehicles at Orion Township Assembly Plant, March 2016

EV tax credit boost: At up to $12,500, here’s how the two versions compare

Union-made electric vehicles could get a big push under two EV credit reform proposals; we take a look at the particulars.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid pricing undercuts Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Tucson Plug-In Hybrid doesn't quite hit the Prime's numbers for acceleration, electric range, or mpg, but it's lower-priced.

BMW EVs not targeting range of 400 miles or more: Here's why

BMW apparently won't be chasing the long range numbers of Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, or Mercedes, because of charging infrastructure development.