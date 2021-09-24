Refreshed 2022 Acura RDX adds wireless CarPlay, updated drive modes

The 2022 Acura RDX five-seat crossover SUV comes with more standard tech, a quieter cabin, and retuned drive mode dynamics, Acura announced this week.

Subtle styling updates include a thinner chrome surround on the grille, larger front air intakes, and, in back, rectangular dual exhaust tips. The refresh is meant to follow the redesigned 2022 Acura MDX three-row crossover. New 19- and 20-inch wheel designs and exterior color combos complete the exterior tweaks on most trims.

A select few 2022 Acura RDX models channel the NSX supercar, with a PMC Edition limited to 200 units. With PMC, the car's paint and assembly is handled by the same team responsible for the NSX supercar, and the RDX PMC comes with Long Beach Blue Pearl paint and Orchid Milano leather trim, same as on the 2022 NSX Type S.

For shoppers with no supercar fantasies for their crossover, the RDX comes with less cabin road noise thanks to new front fender liners and active noise cancellation. Acura lowered the engine's cold idle speed, and enhancements to front-wheel-drive models smooth out engine vibrations. With the Technology package, Acura added sound insulation, thicker carpeting, and acoustic glass. The Advance package get even more sound insulation to what Acura calls the quietest RDX in history.

Every 2022 RDX comes with aluminum trim, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Amazon Alexa, a USB-C charge port, and a 7.0-inch display gauge with a digital speedometer. Optional on the 2021 model, blind-spot monitors are now standard. Available features include wireless smartphone charging, 27-way ambient lighting, a rear camera washer, power-folding side mirrors, and a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area.

Acura says the drive mode selector has been enhanced with a more distinct power assist in steering, braking, and sound control across the four modes of Normal, Comfort, Sport, and Snow.

The 2022 RDX comes with a 272-hp, 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive remains an option.

Pricing will be announced closer to when it goes on sale in November. The 2022 RDX is built in Ohio.