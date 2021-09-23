What's new for Cadillac, BMW Z8 reimagined, Prologue's big plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2022: Cadillac

Cadillac embarks on a large-scale transformation toward all-electric this year—before its transformation to SUVs is complete.

2022 Honda Civic sedan and hatch earn Top Safety Pick+ honors

Civic duty accomplished: Honda's latest earns the IIHS' kudos.

Refreshed 2022 Honda Passport adds TrailSport trim and burlier styling

The 2022 Honda Passport gets a mild refresh that adds a new TrailSport trim, updated front styling, and some small feature changes.

From Motor Authority:

Smit Vehicle Engineering imagines a BMW Z8 coupe with Oletha

A pair of brothers have started what can best be described as the Singer of BMWs.

2023 Porsche Cayenne spy shots and video: Major update pegged for performance crossover

The Porsche Cayenne looks set to take on a radical new look.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots and video: High-performance crossover takes shape

A new generation of one of our favorite performance crossovers is coming.

From Green Car Reports:

2024 Honda Prologue

Report: Honda Prologue electric SUV planned for 70,000 annual US sales

Arriving in 2024, the Honda Prologue will set the stage for Honda's own EVs later in the decade and a goal of 40 percent EVs by then.

Lotus reveals lightweight basis for electric sports car, other future EVs

The company that originally helped birth the Tesla Roadster is laying out its own foundation for super-light electric sports cars.

GM details Ultium EV motor family, enabling more range without bigger batteries

GM's motors, first bound for the Hummer EV, were designed in-house and will be optimized for products ranging from mass-market electric crossovers to performance cars. They're a key to maximizing range.