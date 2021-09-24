2022 Ford Expedition SUV adds off-road and performance versions, updates tech

The 2022 Ford Expedition full-size SUV comes with new versions aimed at off-roading and performance, an upgraded suspension, a larger touchscreen, and a limited hands-free driver-assist system for its mid-cycle refresh. The front and rear get a makeover as well, Ford announced this week.

Standard LED headlights highlight the changes to the broad face of the big SUV, and the top Platinum trim features an updated grille with twin bars that bridge those new headlights. Ford says the taillights and wheel choices are new as well, but the exterior tweaks have been overshadowed by the introduction of two new variants, the Timberline off-road model and the Stealth Edition performance package.

The Timberline model cashes in on the trend of upfitting an off-road variant straight from the factory. Following in the "rugged" path of the 2021 Explorer Timberline, the 2022 Expedition Timberline gets an orange-rimmed grille and different bumpers that increase the approach angle from 23.3 degrees to 28.5 degrees and departure angle from 21.9 degrees to 23.7 degrees. New springs and other suspension upgrades as well as 33-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch alloy wheels boost ground clearance nearly an inch more than the standard Expedition to 10.6 inches, which is 0.6 inches more than the recently launched 2022 Jeep Wagoneer.

2022 Ford Expedition Timberline 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline

The Timberline also comes with a limited-slip rear differential, standard four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case, and steel skid plates also used on the Ford F-150 Raptor. The Ford Bronco lends its Trail Turn Assist function that drags the inside rear wheel to shorten the turning radius—ideal in sand and mud—but also beneficial for the long Expedition. Ford fits Timberlines with its twin-turbo V-6 rated at 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

That same engine powers the Stealth Edition performance package, which is intended for more spirited on-road performance. It rides on adaptive dampers and 22-inch black alloy wheels. Gloss black exterior trim pieces contribute to the stealthiness implied by the name, but the package is limited to Limited and Limited Max models.

2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance

The rest of the 2022 Expedition welcomes upgrades such as an available 15.5-inch touchscreen also used in the Ford Mustang Mach-E, an available 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, and available BlueCruise driver-assist system that allows for limited hands-free driving on more than 130,000 miles of mapped highways. The standard 12.0-inch touchscreen runs Sync4 infotainment software with over-the-air updates.

Other options include a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system with Amazon Fire TV, quilted leather upholstery, wood and metal interior trim, and an active air dam that deploys at speeds above 40 mph to improve aero and fuel efficiency on the highway.

Updated EPA ratings and pricing have not yet been released, but most Expeditions will use a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 making 380 hp and 470 lb-ft. A 10-speed automatic transmission shuttles power to the rear wheels or available four-wheel drive. It can tow up to 9,300 lb when properly equipped.

Built in Kentucky, the 2022 Expedition goes in sale in the first quarter of 2022.