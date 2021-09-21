What's New for 2022: Cadillac

Cadillac is in the midst of a transformation, starting before the luxury brand's last transformation ever completed.

The last one consisted of discontinuing sedans in favor of crossover SUVs of all sizes. That merges with the latest transformation announced early this year of making GM's luxury marque an all-electric vehicle maker by 2030.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq five-seat SUV ushers in the latest era of Cadillac, and it will soon be followed by a new flagship sedan, the Cadillac Celestiq. This is no magiq: GM has pledged $27 billion to launch 30 new electrified models by 2025.

For now, heading into the 2022 model year, Cadillac's mix of small and large SUVs overshadows the launch of its low-volume performance sedans powered by an anachronistic supercharged V-8 with a manual transmission. That Blackwing engine might be the most fitting way to send off the internal combustion engine to the great engine bay in the sky. It's up to you—and likely, regulators—to determine how much longer the Blackwing stays on this earthly realm.

Here are the other notable changes for the 2022 model year.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq 2023 Cadillac Lyriq 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

- Yes, it's a 2023 model planned to launch late in 2021.

- Roomy five-seat electric SUV with an estimated 300-mile range.

- 100-kwh battery pack with single motor making 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque with rear-wheel drive; a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model is planned for late 2022.

- Exterior shines with 736 LEDs framing the grille and rear pillars.

- Priced at $59,995.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

- Mid-size performance sedan with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 making 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a 200+ mpg top speed.

- Offered with a 10-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.

- Independent suspension with MacPherson struts up front (with strut tower braces) and five-link independent rear with magnetic dampers.

- Priced between $84,990 to $125,580.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

- Compact performance sedan with a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V-6 making 472 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 189 mph.

- Offered with a 10-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.