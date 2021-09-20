2022 Toyota Tundra debuts, Porsche Macan GTS tested, 300-mile EVs listed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Toyota Tundra preview

The redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra takes a big leap forward with a hybrid powertrain, a coil-spring rear suspension, and the latest tech.

NHTSA probes 30 million more vehicles with Takata airbags

A safety issue that has already spanned 67 million vehicles from nearly two dozen automakers could potentially affect 30 million more.

Review update: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe moves an icon into the future

The most efficient variant of the off-road legend still rides like a Jeep.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Porsche Macan GTS

First drive review: 2022 Porsche Macan GTS makes the gas-powered Macan’s last stand

The 2022 Porsche Macan GTS combines everyday comfort with high-performance as a fitting coda for the gas-powered Macan before the small SUV goes all-electric in its next iteration.

Porsche 928 from "Risky Business" sells for almost $2M at auction

A Porsche 928 that Tom Cruise drove in “Risky Business” was sold at auction for a record amount.

2023 BMW 3-Series spy shots and video: Mid-cycle update on the way

BMW's seventh-generation 3-Series is about to be updated, and among the changes is expected to be an electric option.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Lucid Air Dream Edition

Range life: The 8 EVs EPA-rated for 300 miles or more

The list of fully electric models that returns 300 miles on a charge has grown to include more than just Tesla. And many more are on the way.

Ford considers "purpose-built electric police vehicles," offers Mach-E electric car for testing

Ford is exploring fleet use of its electric vehicles, such as the Mustang Mach-E, in law enforcement.

GM asks Chevy Bolt EV drivers to park 50 feet from other vehicles, due to fire risk

Recalled Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars are already advised not to charge inside overnight and not to let the state of charge get too high or low.