2022 Volkswagen Taos revisited, Hennessey Venom targets TRX, Lucid Air tops EV range: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2022 Volkswagen Taos goes big on space, short on refinement

The Taos impresses the family with comfort and versatility, but the driver might not be so charmed.

Lucid Air outlasts Tesla with 520-mile electric range

The Lucid Air officially takes the crown as the longest-range electric vehicle based on EPA ratings.

2022 Subaru Forester review

A mid-size five-seat wagon with standard all-wheel drive, the 2022 Subaru Forester is spacious, safe, and a bargain, earning it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Hennessey Venom 775 F-150

2021 Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 ready to terrorize the TRX

With 775 hp and an available 6.0-inch lift, the 2021 Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 is a Raptor of a different stripe with power and performance aimed to beat the Ram 1500 TRX.

2023 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video: Mid-cycle update for mega coupe

A major update is on the way for BMW's flagship coupe.

Xpeng P5 becomes first car on sale with built-in lidar

The Xpeng P5 is a compact electric sedan with world-first technology.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Lucid Air Dream Edition

Lucid Air electric car: 520-mile EPA range rating ousts Tesla from top spot

Lucid's 520-mile range rating—from a 113-kwh battery pack—will likely make it the longest-range EV on the market and one of the most efficient.

Xpeng P5 electric sedan starts around $25,000, leads in driver-assistance tech, aims for Europe

China's Xpeng is putting lidar into its P5, which is priced well below the Tesla Model 3 and could go on sale in Europe eventually.

Rivian is making R1T electric trucks for customers, hasn't detailed first deliveries yet

Rivian will be the first automaker to deliver a modern electric truck. Now which company will be next?