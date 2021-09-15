2022 BMW lineup previewed, 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed excels, RAV4 Prime succeeds off-road: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2022: BMW

BMW adds the i4 and iX electric vehicles while keeping its gas-powered cars up to date for 2022.

Ford Ecosport discontinued, leaving nothing but an echo in small crossover history

The uninspired Ford Ecosport will leave the U.S. market by the middle of 2022.

2022 Chevrolet Colorado review

The aging design and lack of standard safety and convenience features dampen the appeal of the Colorado for a flat TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed, Sicily Convertible (Breeze)

First drive review: 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed passes every test in flying color

The 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed employs all the suspension tricks to turn a 5,000-pound coupe into the brand's sportiest grand tourer in its 101-year history.

2024 Aston Martin DBX S spy shots: Possible V-12 range-topper spied

Aston Martin is working on several new DBX variants and the latest to be spotted is rumored to pack V-12 power.

2023 BMW 3-Series spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

BMW's seventh-generation 3-Series is about to be updated, and among the changes is expected to be an electric option.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 toyota RAV4 Prime off-road testing - NWAPA - September 2021

Tested: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is better off-road with EV Mode

Keeping the plug-in hybrid's gasoline engine off and using EV Mode results in more confident traction in low-speed trail driving, we found.

Tesla co-founder's company focuses on "less sexy" key for US-made EVs: Battery materials

According to a recent report, Redwood Materials plans to build a $1 billion factory to manufacture U.S. cathodes for EV batteries.

California projects 100 retail hydrogen stations by the end of 2023

By 2026, California will have more than 176 hydrogen stations, enough to support approximately 250,000 fuel-cell vehicles, according to the report.