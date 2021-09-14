2022 Mazda CX-5 updated, GT-R T-Spec rains purple, Elio blusters on: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Mazda CX-5 refreshed; AWD standard on all 2022 CX SUVs

All-wheel drive is standard on the 2022 Mazda CX-5, and a facelift along with seat and suspension updates are among other updates.

2021-2022 Chevy Trailblazer and Buick Encore GX earn Top Safety Pick awards

Smallest GM SUVs get the nod from the IIHS.

2022 Subaru BRZ review

With its rowdy ride and handling and tidy proportions, the 2020 Subaru BRZ fits the sports-car profile perfectly. We'd love more power and an updated shape—but as it is, the BRZ scores 6.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec

2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec arrives with new take on Midnight Purple paint

Nissan's GT-R has spawned a T-spec special edition offering two rare paint options from the GT-R's past.

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

Cadillac will soon transition to a mostly electric lineup, but not every dealership is ready to get on board.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots: Electrified 4-banger replaces V-8

The next Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 has been spotted, and it houses a 4-cylinder under the hood.

From Green Car Reports:

Paul Elio with 5 successive prototype Elios

Elio Motors pivots to 150-mile Elio-E EV, gasoline version still not canceled

The no-frills, high-mpg, three-wheeled car that's been anticipated for a decade still hasn't arrived, but now the company's decided an electric version comes first.

Dual-motor VW ID.4 AWD models earn up to 249 miles of range

Volkswagen says the ID.4 AWD Pro is the lowest-priced EV with all-wheel drive, and it earns a range rating just 11 miles lower than the rear-wheel-drive version.

Revamped EV tax credit: Tesla, Toyota, Honda pushing back vs. union-made bonus

EV buyers might be able to claim up to a $12,500 tax credit, but American-built EVs from non-union factories won't qualify for the full amount.