2022 Mazda CX-5 refreshed; AWD standard on all 2022 CX SUVs

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover rolls into the new model year with a new standard feature that will spread to most Mazda crossover SUVs: all-wheel drive. Mazda announced Tuesday that standard AWD will apply to its bestseller as well as the 2022 Mazda CX-30 small crossover and 2022 Mazda CX-9 three-row crossover. The 2022 MX-30 electric crossover with limited availability will remain front-wheel drive, and the small CX-3 was discontinued for 2022.

Changes to the popular CX-5 appear on the outside and inside, as well as to the drivetrain. The face swaps out the mesh grille of the 2021 model for a more stepped 3D appearance, and the grille fans out into new LED headlight designs. In place of a front bumper, the lower grille sports a more pouty look, as if irritated by slow traffic ahead. Mazda says it erased some character lines and it has new alloy wheel designs (ranging from 17- to 19 inches) but it's hard to discern those differences in press photos.

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 comes standard with a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated at 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. CX-5 Turbo models come with a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 227 hp and 310 lb-ft. The standard all-wheel-drive system sends up to 50% of the torque to the rear axle for more grip.

The 2022 CX-5 Turbo model, formerly called Grand Touring Reserve, features gloss black finishes on the exterior and red stitching on the interior. The top 2.5 Turbo Signature model wears body-color cladding and rolls on silver-finished wheels. Nappa leather upholstery and woodgrain trim grace the interior.

Mazda says it updated the seats and suspension of the 2022 CX-5, and it says the standard 6-speed automatic transmission is smoother and more responsive. Increased rigidity in the frame and updates to the dampers on the front strut and multi-link rear suspension promise less road noise and increased ride comfort.

Built in Japan, the 2022 CX-5 goes on sale soon.