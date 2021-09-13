2022 GMC Acadia tested, Land Rover considers Defender family, best affordable EVs listed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 GMC Acadia review

The Acadia three-row crossover SUV strikes a good balance between comfort, style, and good standard features, earning it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2018-2021 Toyota Tundra recalled for increased fire risk

Headlights can get too hot in Toyota's full-size truck; a recall begins in November.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD review

The Silverado 2500 and 3500 heavy duty trucks offer serious capability and a spacious, though uninspired interior for a TCC rating of 6.3 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Land Rover reportedly mulls Defender family with luxury range-topper and pickup

More Land Rover Defender variants are coming but plans for a baby model look to have been scrapped.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One spy shots and video: F1-powered hypercar on the road and track

Development of Mercedes-Benz AMG's Formula One-powered hypercar is almost complete.

Alfa Romeo GT restomod packs Giulia Quadrifoglio firepower

German firm shoehorns modern mechanicals of Alfa Romeo's Giulia Quadrifoglio into classic Giulia GT.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

Affordable, all-electric: The 5 lowest-priced new EVs in the US

As many automakers introduce premium-priced EVs, there are five EVs starting around $35,000 or less.

Elio Motors pivots to 150-mile Elio-E EV, gasoline version still not canceled

The no-frills, high-mpg, three-wheeled car that's been anticipated for a decade still hasn't arrived, but now the company's decided an electric version comes first.

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge earns higher EPA range and efficiency vs. 2021

The 2022 XC40 Recharge gets about a 7 percent boost in range over the 2021 version, according to the federal government.