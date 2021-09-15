What's New for 2022: BMW

BMW keeps two rear wheels in the past as it expands its electric vehicle lineup for the future. For 2022, the Bavarian automaker embraces gas-powered rear-wheel-drive sport coupes such as the 2022 BMW 2-Series and 4-Series Gran Coupe, while introducing forward-looking electric vehicles such as the iX. In between lies the present, headlined by refreshed versions of the X3 and X4 compact crossovers.

BMW also makes Live Cockpit Professional with the latest operating software standard across most of the 2022 lineup. The infotainment system features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and large center touchscreen that can range in size from 10.3 to 12.3 inches. Unfortunately, the wireless smartphone charger has been removed from the options list and Convenience package on many 2022 models due to the ongoing chip shortage, BMW confirmed.

BMW has expanded its high-performance Competition line, as well as the 48-volt battery mild-hybrid system it uses on some 40i 6-cylinder engines.

Here's a look at the significant changes for 2022 BMW models.

New

2022 BMW i4 M50i 2022 BMW i4 2022 BMW i4

2022 BMW i4 electric sport sedan

- i4 eDrive40 ($56,395, including destination) uses a 335-hp single motor and rear-wheel drive with an EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.

- i4 M50 ($66,895) has a 536-hp dual-motor layout and all-wheel drive with an EPA-estimated 245 miles of range.

- Sedan with fastback-style trunk is a bit longer than the Tesla Model 3.

- Rear air suspension comes standard, while adaptive dampers come on the M50.

- A peak 200-kw for DC fast charging charges the battery from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes; an 11-kw onboard charger permits a full Level 2 charge in as little as 7.6 hours.

- iDrive 8 infotainment system includes a pane of curved display screens made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch curved touchscreen. Enhanced voice recognition and a head-up display round out the data-driven features.

- Expected at dealers early in 2022.

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 2022 BMW iX xDrive50

2022 BMW iX electric crossover SUV

- Five-seat mid-size SUV starts at $84,195 for the one powertrain offered by the spring 2022 launch.

- xDrive50 comes with a 516 hp dual-motor all-wheel drive for an EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.

- 111.5-kwh battery pack can be charged from 10% to 80% in less than 40 minutes with DC fast-charging capability.

- iDrive 8 infotainment system includes a pane of curved display screens made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch curved touchscreen. Enhanced voice recognition and a head-up display round out the data-driven features.

2022 BMW 2-Series 2022 BMW 2-Series 2022 BMW 2-Series

2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe

- The two-door coupe equipped with four seats gets bigger, longer, and wider, but also lower.

- The 230i costs $37,345 and comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The rear-wheel-drive coupe uses an 8-speed automatic, same as in the M240i xDrive.

- For $49,545, the all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

- Stiffer suspension and available adaptive dampers and locking rear differential come standard on M240i.

- M2 is expected for next year.

- Gran Coupe carries over.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe 2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe 2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe

2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe

- Nearly half a foot longer, as well as wider and taller than its four-door predecessor, the Gran Coupe offers seating for five in a roomier body than the 4-Series Coupe or Convertible.

- The $45,795 430i Gran Coupe has a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 255 hp and 294 lb-ft of torque.

- The $58,995 M440i Gran Coupe has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and mild-hybrid system good for 382 hp and 364 lb-ft; both engines use an 8-speed automatic.

Updated

2022 BMW 3-Series, 4-Series, M3, and M4 sedans

- Live Cockpit Profession with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.3-inch touchscreen standard on all but base 330i, 330i xDrive, 430i, and 430i xDrive models.

- 330e gets standard adaptive headlights.

- Ambient lighting standard on 4-Series coupe and convertible.

2022 BMW X3 M Competition 2022 BMW X3 M Competition 2022 BMW X3 2022 BMW X3

2022 BMW X3, X4, X3 M, and X4 M compact crossovers

- Refreshed with revised LED headlights and taillights, new exhaust tips, satin aluminum trim, and standard 19-inch alloy wheels with run flat tires.

- Power sport seats shod in synthetic leather, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and satellite radio and wi-fi trials come standard.

- Standard 10.3-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and wireless Apple CarPlay.

- X4 comes standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen available on the X3.

- X3 M40i and X4 M40i now come with a mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator that temporarily boosts output by 11 hp off the line or during mid-range sprints. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 makes 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque (an increase of 5 lb-ft) and comes with standard all-wheel drive.

- X3 xDrive30e Plug-in Hybrid has been discontinued for 2022.

2021 BMW 8-Series 2021 BMW 8-Series 2021 BMW 8-Series

2022 BMW 8-Series coupe, convertible, Gran Coupe and Alpine B8 Gran Coupe

- $4,550 M Sport package now standard and includes an aero body kit, dark trim, an M flat-bottomed steering wheel, and heavily bolstered power front seats.

- 19-inch wheel replace 18-inch wheels on 840i.

- Wireless smartphone charging no longer offered.

2022 BMW M8 coupe, convertible, Gran Coupe

- Coupe and convertible variants return after no 2021 model.

- Sold only in Competition trim, with a 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 making 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.

- Wireless smartphone charging no longer offered.

Carry over

The following models are not offered with wireless smartphone charging this year as part of the Convenience or Premium packages, but enhanced Bluetooth has been added as standard to M40i and M50i and above grades.

2022 BMW X1 and X2 small crossovers

2022 BMW 5-Series and M5

2022 BMW X5, X6, X5 M, and X6 M mid-size crossover SUVs

2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition

- 2022 X5 Black Vermillion matte paint finish with red trim accents, and inside black Merino leather with red stitching for $83,295.

2022 BMW 7-Series and Alpina B7 full-size sedans

2022 BMW X7 and Alpina XB7 large crossover SUVs

2022 BMW Z4 roadster