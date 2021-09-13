2018-2021 Toyota Tundra recalled for increased fire risk

The 2018-2021 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck has been recalled for halogen headlights that can overheat and increase the risk of fire to other parts of the truck, Toyota disclosed in paperwork to the NHTSA made public on Monday.

The recall affects 158,489 trucks equipped with halogen headlights. Faulty design on the headlight circuits can cause the high beam headlight to degrade after repeated extended use. Excess heat from using the high beams while idling or at low speeds can short the bulb and create an open headlight circuit. In short, the headlight goes out and needs replacing. If an open circuit does not occur, the bulb connector can continue to overheat, and cause a fire that could spread to other parts of the truck.

The halogen headlights come on on SR and SR5 models. TRD, Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition models use LED reflector headlights and are not included in the recall population. Owners of the affected vehicles might see smoke coming from the headlight assembly. Toyota recommends owners avoid repeatedly and excessively using high beams while stationary or driving at low speeds until the fix is completed.

Owners will receive notification of the recall as early as Nov. 1, and Toyota dealers will modify the engine wire harness assembly and inspect the headlight. If any part of the headlight was subjected to overheating, then Toyota will replace the headlight with new ones. To check on the status of your Tundra, visit Toyota's recall site or call Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371.

A fully redesigned version of the Tundra bows later this year as a 2022 model, marking the truck's first redesign since 2007.