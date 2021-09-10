2022 Chevy Silverado updated, 2022 Lexus IS 500 tracked, Outlander PHEV revisited: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2

September 10, 2021

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 refreshed

Most trims of the pickup truck spruce up their faces, update their interiors with a 13.4-inch touchscreen, add standard safety features, and offer GM’s Super Cruise limited hands-free driver-assist system. 

First ride: Redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX tries to spell fun with C-V-T

A redesign for the 2022 Subaru WRX introduces a new line topping GT trim, with an adaptive suspension setup for the first time.

Mercedes-Benz expands EV portfolio with EQE, EQB

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a slew of new electric vehicles at the Munich auto show, including the EQE, EQB, and an EQG Concept.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition

First Drive review: 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance leans on power for a good time 

A sonorous 472-hp V-8 engine in the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance goes a long way toward hiding the base model’s flaws.

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid laps 'Ring in 7:35—new record for production EVs

Tesla has released an official Nürburgring lap time for the Tesla Model S Plaid, and the video to back it up.

“Gran Turismo 7” trailer drops, release confirmed for March 2022

The wait for “Gran Turismo 7” on the Sony PlayStation 5 is almost over but should be worth it judging by the latest trailer.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid and Roofnest Condor

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid and Roofnest Condor

Tested: 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Roofnest are go-light getaway gear

A roof-top tent and plug-in hybrid SUV go together like camping and starry nights.

BMW i Vision Circular concept rethinks the compact EV under a circular economy

The i Vision Circular electric car concept is made from nearly 100% recycled materials, and is itself 100% recyclable.

Hyundai teases large electric SUV likely called Ioniq 7

An electric SUV called the Ioniq 7 is due to arrive after the Ioniq 5 crossover and Ioniq 6 sedan and might be made in the U.S.

