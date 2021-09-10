2022 Chevy Silverado updated, 2022 Lexus IS 500 tracked, Outlander PHEV revisited: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 refreshed
Most trims of the pickup truck spruce up their faces, update their interiors with a 13.4-inch touchscreen, add standard safety features, and offer GM’s Super Cruise limited hands-free driver-assist system.
First ride: Redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX tries to spell fun with C-V-T
A redesign for the 2022 Subaru WRX introduces a new line topping GT trim, with an adaptive suspension setup for the first time.
Mercedes-Benz expands EV portfolio with EQE, EQB
Mercedes-Benz unveiled a slew of new electric vehicles at the Munich auto show, including the EQE, EQB, and an EQG Concept.
From Motor Authority:
2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition
First Drive review: 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance leans on power for a good time
A sonorous 472-hp V-8 engine in the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance goes a long way toward hiding the base model’s flaws.
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid laps 'Ring in 7:35—new record for production EVs
Tesla has released an official Nürburgring lap time for the Tesla Model S Plaid, and the video to back it up.
“Gran Turismo 7” trailer drops, release confirmed for March 2022
The wait for “Gran Turismo 7” on the Sony PlayStation 5 is almost over but should be worth it judging by the latest trailer.
From Green Car Reports:
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid and Roofnest Condor
Tested: 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Roofnest are go-light getaway gear
A roof-top tent and plug-in hybrid SUV go together like camping and starry nights.
BMW i Vision Circular concept rethinks the compact EV under a circular economy
The i Vision Circular electric car concept is made from nearly 100% recycled materials, and is itself 100% recyclable.
Hyundai teases large electric SUV likely called Ioniq 7
An electric SUV called the Ioniq 7 is due to arrive after the Ioniq 5 crossover and Ioniq 6 sedan and might be made in the U.S.
