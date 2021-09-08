2022 Infiniti QX60 driven, 2021 Lotus Evora tested, Toyota to cut EV costs: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Infiniti QX60 finds its path with style and flair

Upscale amenities and elegant looks separate the 2022 QX60 three-row SUV from its more pedestrian Nissan Pathfinder sibling.

2022 Genesis G80 brings Sport back, raises price to $63,450

The 2022 Genesis G80 mid-size luxury sedan returns with a Sport trim for its 3.5T engine, and the rest of the lineup sees a modest price hike of at least $300 over the 2021 model

2022 Honda HR-V review

It's small but it's flexible: The 2022 HR-V's the gymnast in the Honda family, and it earns a 5.0 out of 10 from the judges.

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2021 Lotus Evora GT offers a refreshingly unfiltered motoring experience

The 2021 Lotus Evora GT’s unfiltered feedback reminds us of the joys of driving.

2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 RS spy shots and video: Hardcore variant to top updated range

A new performance flagship with V-12 power is expected to top an updated Aston Martin Vantage range.

2022 Volkswagen Amarok spy shots: Ford Ranger twin takes shape

A redesigned Volkswagen Amarok has been spotted but VW remains quiet on the mid-size pickup's chances of reaching the U.S.

From Green Car Reports:

Toyota to slash EV costs by half, target just 10 percent range degradation in 10 years

The company plans to spend $13.5 billion on battery development through 2030, reducing battery cost per vehicle by 50% over the Toyota bZ4X due in 2022.

Three of the five US states with the most EVs didn't have a mandate for them

Several of the states that are tops in EV registrations haven't mandated them. Will forcing carmakers to make EVs a percentage of sales spur greater adoption?

VW ID.Life concept previews $24,000 EV built on pared-down MEB platform

The more affordable compact electric car is built on an MEB Small platform, with a single motor in front.