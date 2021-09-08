2022 Genesis G80 brings Sport back, raises price to $63,450

The 2022 Genesis G80 mid-size luxury sedan adds a Sport trim for its 3.5T engine, and the rest of the lineup sees a modest price hike of at least $300 over the 2021 model. The base 2.5T with rear-wheel drive costs $49,045, or all-wheel drive adds $3,150, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The 2022 G80 starts with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 making 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic sends power to the rear wheels, and the base model rides on an independent suspension and 18-inch alloy wheels. The luxury sedan competing with the BMW 5-Series and Cadillac CT5 packs a value despite the modest price increase. Standard features include LED headlights, 12-way power front seats with heating, synthetic leather upholstery, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an excellent 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty that comes with 3 years/36,000 miles of complimentary service. Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control also come standard.

The 2.5T Advanced costs $53,645 and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, a 21-speaker Lexicon sound system, wood trim, cooled seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

For $57,945, the 2.5T Prestige adds leather seats, wireless smartphone charging, massaging front seats, a digital key, a surround-view camera system, a blind-spot camera, and parking assist. The AWD upgrade costs less on the Prestige for $2,550 more.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport

All-wheel drive comes standard on the 3.5T, which is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 making 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. The Sport model starts the bidding at $63,450, an increase of $1,250 over last year's base 3.5T AWD. That upcharge comes from a distinct look with extra intakes on the front fascia, darkened headlight bezels, 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear diffuser, and brake calipers finished in a choice of black or red. The exterior can also be dressed in the model-exclusive color Cavendish Red.

Interior upgrades of the Sport model include leather and aluminum trim, as well as the feature upgrades on the 2.5T Prestige. The 3.5T Sport Prestige swaps out the aluminum trim for carbon fiber, adds a head-up display, a 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster, nappa leather, a suede headliner, and rear-axle steering for more agile handling. It costs $70,795, and summer tires can be swapped in for $500.

The 2022 Genesis G80 goes on sale later this month.