2022 Mitsubishi Outlander gets safer, Mercedes rolls out EV lineup: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander shines with Top Safety Pick+ honor

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander joins 71 other vehicles in the 2021 calendar year to earn the auto industry's top safety rating.

Honda TrailSport trim elbows into off-road segment

The Passport mid-size SUV is the first vehicle expected to get the treatment, which will include cosmetic changes and eventually increased ground clearance and off-road suspensions.

2022 Honda CR-V review

The 2022 Honda CR-V remains a paragon of efficiency—even more so in Hybrid trim. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS: Affalterbach's flagship goes electric

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS takes its place as the German luxury brand's flagship electric performance sedan, with up to 751 hp in short bursts.

Porsche Mission R electric racer concept packs 1,073 hp, may preview 718 Cayman EV

Porsche's new concept is a vision of GT racing in a world of zero emissions, but it may also hint at the styling of an electric 718 Cayman.

Deep dive: 2022 VW GTI's Vehicle Dynamics Manager aims to make the hot hatch sharper

VW detailed how the 2022 GTI's Vehicle Dynamics Manager works and the systems it controls to improve the hot hatch's handling.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE: Electric sedan sized like Model S arrives spring 2022

The EQE is sized closely to the Tesla Model S and loaded with tech features like rear-axle steering. It arrives in spring 2022.

2022 Rivian R1T and R1S: Both electric trucks top 300 miles of EPA range

The Rivian R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV do better than the 300 and 310 miles the company originally teased for these models.

Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vision: Price parity with BEVs by 2030, sports car, cargo drones, much more

Hyundai presented a Hydrogen Wave vision that includes a wide array of vehicles and energy solutions, powered by a future green-hydrogen ecosystem.