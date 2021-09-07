2022 Mitsubishi Outlander shines with Top Safety Pick+ honor

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
September 7, 2021

The redesigned 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander crossover SUV earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS, the non-profit safety agency announced Tuesday. Like other automakers, Mitsubishi adjusted the standard LED reflector lights in the middle of the model year's production to attain the industry's highest safety honor for its three-row SUV.

The award only applies to 2022 Outlanders made after June 2021, but Mitsubishi said owners who bought their 2022 Outlanders before that time can visit a Mitsubishi dealer and have the headlights adjusted free of charge. The adjustment is to minimize the glare for oncoming vehicles. 

To earn Top Safety Pick status, the vehicle must earn "Good" ratings in all six crash tests, and at least an "Acceptable" rating in available driver-assist features that avoid or mitigate crashes with other vehicles and pedestrians. The 2022 Outlander earned "Superior" marks for avoiding collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians in 12 mph and 25 mph tests. The automatic emergency braking system tested by the IIHS comes standard on every 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, along with blind-spot monitors, rear parking sensors, hill descent control, and trailer-sway control; options include adaptive cruise control and active lane control. 

To get the "+" designation, a vehicle must have headlights that earn an "Acceptable" or "Good" rating.

The Outlander comes standard with LED reflector headlights that earn the "Good" rating and provide good visibility on both sides of the road as well as in curves. The low beams still have some glare, but not enough to ding the vehicle in IIHS testing. 

The 2022 Outlander joins 71 other Top Safety Pick+ honorees in the 2021 calendar year, including rivals such as the 2021 Mazda CX-5 and 2021 Subaru Forester. So far in 2021, another 48 vehicles earned Top Safety Pick designations. 

