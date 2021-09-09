2022 Toyota Corolla Cross costs $23,410, but be ready to spend more

Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
September 9, 2021

With the 2022 Corolla Cross, Toyota ventures even deeper into crossover territory—going smaller in both size and price, in the hopes of making its SUV sales get bigger.

The Corolla Cross joins the C-HR, RAV4, Venza, and Highlander in the brand's crossover lineup. Built from running gear common to the Corolla and the RAV4, the Corolla Cross tackles rivals like the Subaru Crosstrek, Hyundai Kona, and Honda HR-V, and does it with a starting price of $23,410, including destination charges of $1,215.

At that price, the Corolla Cross L comes with cloth upholstery, LED headlights, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An extra $1,300 buys all-wheel drive. 

Moving up the price ladder, the $25,760 Corolla Cross LE gains roof rails, wireless smartphone charging, keyless start, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. A JBL 9-speaker audio system and a power sunroof can be fitted. 

The $27,540 XLE gets a 10-way power driver seat, synthetic leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, a center armrest, a tonneau cover, and heated front seats. Its options range from JBL audio to adaptive headlights to a power tailgate.

Every Corolla Cross gets Toyota’s 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, which now comes with 2 years/25,000 miles of included maintenance.

By comparison, the 2021 Crosstrek carried a base price of $23,295 with a 6-speed manual and all-wheel drive; it's $22,135 for a front-wheel-drive 2022 Hyundai Kona SE and $22,645 for the front-drive Honda HR-V LX. 

We've driven the new SUV-let, and give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. That betters the 2022 HR-V, at 5.0 out of 10—and nudges past last year's Crosstrek, which earned a rating of 6.0 out of 10.

We'll answer more of those compare questions separately, but for now, take a look at our full 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross review for more on its features, safety, style, and performance.
