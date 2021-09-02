2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness debuts, 2022 Genesis G70 driven, Genesis plans EV future: What's New @ The Car Connection

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
September 2, 2021

2022 Subaru Forester goes wild with $400 price hike and new Wilderness model

New sub-brand spreads the love to Subaru's most practical (!) wagon.

2022 Infiniti QX80 follows Armada with larger touchscreen, higher price

A price hike and feature upgrade freshen the full-size SUV. 

2022 Audi TT review

With a TCC Rating of 5.8 out 10, the 2022 Audi TT spools up for two-seat fun.

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2022 Genesis G70 ramps up the style as it grows up

The 2022 Genesis G70 keeps its sport sedan moves, but gets a new design that demands more attention.

2022 Honda Passport spy shots: Family crossover wants to be rugged looking

Design tweaks are coming for the 2022 Honda Passport as interim changes before a complete redesign in a few years. 

Tesla Roadster delayed to 2023 pending no "mega drama"

Supply issues are to blame for the latest Tesla Roadster production delay.

From Green Car Reports:

Genesis plans to add only fully electric models from 2025, all-EV by 2030—including fuel cells

Hyundai's Genesis luxury brand said that its lineup will consist of performance hydrogen fuel cells and battery electrics, with innovation in seating, heating, and sound.  

Musk confirms Tesla Roadster delayed to 2023, Cybertruck to 2022

With the Roadster, Cybertruck, and Semi, Tesla has a growing group of important electric vehicles in queue and overdue.  

California helps fund largest deployment of electric semis yet—and charging for them

Electric heavy-duty trucks are getting a serious boost with a California program, although long-haul electric semis aren't part of it quite yet. 

