2022 Subaru Forester goes wild with $400 price hike and new Wilderness model

The 2022 Subaru Forester arrives with a fresh face, a $400 price increase, and a new Wilderness model, Subaru announced Thursday.

All six trim levels come with a new grille and revised fog light garnishes. Up top, and standard on Premium trims and above, a new ladder roof-rail system can carry up to 220 lb while driving (from 176 lb last year), and while parked, the roof can hold 800 lb (from 700 lb last year) for that roof-top tent for two, or possibly four. Inside, the cargo area features two more utility hooks and an LED dome light that stays on longer. Subaru updated its suite of driver-assist features for a wider field of view and updated software.

The big news for the compact crossover is the addition of the Wilderness trim that first graced the 2022 Subaru Outback. Based on the Premium trim level, the 2022 Forester Wilderness wears even more body cladding, stands taller with 9.2 inches of ground clearance (8.7 inches is standard Subaru crossover) on larger coil springs and shocks. The off-road-ready Forester rides on black 17-inch wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geolander tires, and a full-size spare rides under the cargo area.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness

The Forester Wilderness secures itself with a skid plate up front, more cladding on the wheel arches, a new fog light design, and a black hood decal that deflects sunlight. Inside, water-resistant seat surfaces let in more adventuring. The Forester Wilderness costs $33,945, including destination of $1,125.

The Wilderness uses the same powertrain as every other Forester, equipped with a 2.5-liter flat-4 and a CVT with standard all-wheel drive. The boxer engine makes 182 hp and 176 lb-ft, enabling a 3,000-lb towing capacity.

The base model costs $26,320, which is a $400 increase over last year, but we recommend the $29,320 Premium with its heated front seats and side mirrors, 10-way power driver's seat, roof rails, power sunroof, and an off-road mode with hill descent control.

The Forester Sport costs $30,890 and adds more flash on the street instead of the trail, with black 18-inch wheels, a black rear roof spoiler, and orange accents throughout.

For $33,000, the urbane Limited rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, and features advanced safety features such as automatic emergency steering and blind-spot monitors. The 6.5-inch touchscreen upgrades to 8.0 inches, and leather graces the seats, steering wheel, and shift lever.

At the top of the 2022 Forester's price climb is the $36,420 Touring model. It adds power passenger's seat, heated outboard rear seats, climate control through hand gestures, finer grade of leather, and exterior flourishes.

The 2022 Forester goes on sale in October.