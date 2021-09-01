Ford makes a Splash, 2022 Porsche Macan tested, Subaru teases Solterra again: What's New @ The Car Connection

We test drive the 2022 Porsche Macan, wade into the 2022 Ford Ranger Splash, and get another glimpse at Subaru's first EV. Here's the automotive news we're covering today.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash dives into deep end of '90s nostalgia

Offered as an appearance package or a limited edition series, the 2022 Ford Ranger Splash costs $1,495.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe upgraded to Top Safety Pick+ status

A new set of LED headlights shined the way for the mid-size crossover SUV to earn the industry's highest safety rating of a Top Safety Pick+ award.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica review

The well-rounded minivan and perennial Best Minivan To Buy winner comes with more standard convenience features this year and a high TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Porsche Macan

First drive review: 2022 Porsche Macan and Macan S emphasize the drive

The refreshed 2022 Porsche Macan and Macan S see light updates that help the small luxury SUV maintain its crown as the best vehicle to drive in this competitive class.

Preview: 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S E Performance tops Demon power with plug-in hybrid powertrain

The twin-turbo V-8 and rear-mounted electric motor make 843 hp and 1,033 lb-ft in the E Performance variant.

Lotus teases two electric SUVs, four-door coupe, and sports car

Four new electric Lotuses are due in the next five years, including at least one on a previously unannounced platform.

From Green Car Reports:

Subaru Solterra electric SUV teaser

Subaru confirms mid-2022 arrival for Solterra EV, gives glimpse inside

Subaru teased a completely new interface for its Solterra electric SUV, and promises it will be the most technologically advanced Subaru ever.

Why did the world use leaded gas—and why did it take so long to phase out?

The U.S. started phasing out leaded gas in 1975—not for direct health reasons, but because it fouled catalytic converters that were part of emissions equipment.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric robotaxi revealed with Motional autonomous-driving venture

Will the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car be put to use as an autonomous "robotaxi" before the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y?