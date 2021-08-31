Smartphone connections irk owners, 2021 Ford Raptor tested, Bolt battery fix has benefits: What's New @ The Car Connection

Biggest problem with new cars? Smartphone connectivity, says Power IQS

New car owners complained loudest and most frequently about the quality of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, according to J.D. Power.

2022 Kia Sorento SUV costs $30,655; plug-in hybrid has 32-mile range

A 32-mile plug-in hybrid will join the lineup, the hybrid version adds all-wheel drive, with modest price hikes for the rest of the lineup.

2022 Toyota 4Runner review

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner has few true rivals off-road, but it's well behind the pack leaders on pavement—and that earns it a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

First drive review: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor gets new shocks, still awes

A five-link, coil-spring rear suspension and available 37-inch tires give the 2021 Ford F-150 more capability, but the 35s are more fun.

1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750: 100 Cars That Matter

The 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 was a road and race car that dominated racing in 1929 and 1930.

Ferrari patents air conditioning system that can detect body temperature

Ferrari has filed a patent for an air conditioning system that detects body temperature and adjusts the direction, circulation and temperature of airflow.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV review update - Portland OR

GM Chevy Bolt EV battery fix could bring many owners more range than they originally had

GM appears ready to replace at least some of the earlier recalled Bolt EV models with higher-capacity cells—bringing a boost in range.

Subaru confirms mid-2022 arrival for Solterra EV, gives glimpse inside

Subaru teased a completely new interface for its Solterra electric SUV, and promises it will be the most technologically advanced Subaru ever.

The end for combustion engines is in sight: Could synthetic fuels ever reverse that?

Gas stations, tailpipes, and internal combustion engines will soon be ushered out. Could synthetic fuels ever possibly turn the tide?