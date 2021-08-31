2022 Kia Sorento SUV costs $30,655; plug-in hybrid has 32-mile range

The 2022 Kia Sorento three-row SUV costs $30,655, including $1,175 destination fee, Kia announced last week. That's a $105 increase from the redesigned 2021 model. The 2022 Sorento Hybrid costs $35,165, which is $400 more than last year. The 2022 Sorento can also be had as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with a 32-mile range, but Kia hasn't disclosed pricing yet.

In additional to the arrival of the PHEV, the 2022 model year hosts modest additions to gas and hybrid models. The X-Line appearance package has been expanded to all but the base gas model, and the Hybrid can be equipped with all-wheel drive for the first time.

2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid

2022 Kia Sorento PHEV

The big news for the 2022 Sorento is the arrival of the plug-in hybrid, which is a first for the Sorento. Sold in SX and SX-P trims, the 2022 Sorento PHEV uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and a single electric motor to produce 261 hp. The gasoline engine is coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission, with standard all-wheel drive.

The 32-mile electric range matches the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV, making them the two most efficient three-row vehicles with a gas engine. The 2022 Sorento PHEV comes with all-wheel drive, however, while the Pacifica PHEV sticks to front-wheel drive. When the electric power dies in the Sorento PHEV, the crossover still gets an impressive 34 mpg combined in hybrid mode. Combined, the Sorento PHEV gets the equivalent of 79 mpg, according to the EPA. The 13.8-kwh battery pack qualifies the Sorento PHEV for a $6,587 federal EV tax credit, depending on the owner's tax burden.

2022 Kia Sorento gas models

It's safe to assume the price of the top plug-in model will exceed the top $42,265 Sorento SX-P gas model. That variant comes with five confusing trim levels, starting with the $30,655 LX model. It's powered by a 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 with an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive; available all-wheel drive costs $1,800. The three-row crossover SUV earns a respectable 24 mpg city, 29 highway, 26 combined; AWD drops it to 23/25/24 mpg combined.

Standard features include at least six USB ports, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility, keyless start, LED headlights, and driver-assistance features including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and a driver-attention monitor.

The Sorento S costs $33,465, or it can be upgraded with all-wheel drive and the X-Line package for $2,000 more. Standard upgrades include remote start, a 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation (smartphones must be tethered with the larger screen), 10-way power front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and blind-spot monitors. In addition to AWD, the X-Line adds some rugged appearance elements borrowed from the larger Kia Telluride, such as a front bumper with molded-in skid plates and a black roof rack.

The 2022 EX costs $36,565 and comes with a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that churns out 281 hp and 311 lb-ft. It wears a different front bumper and inside captain's chairs replace the 60/40-split bench seat that turns the seven-seater into a non-van for six. A wireless smartphone charger comes standard, as does a more sophisticated automatic emergency braking system and adaptive cruise control. The EX X-Line with AWD costs $40,265 and adds 20-inch wheels and LED lights just about everywhere.

For $39,365, the SX model rides on the 20-inchers, and AWD adds $1,800. Might as well save a buck and buy the EX X-Line.

At the top of the lineup is the SX-P model for $42,265. The extra coin gets you more eyes with a surround-view camera system and blind-spot camera, as well as a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats shod in leather, 14-way power driver's seat, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. AWD adds $2,000.

2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid

The Hybrid can be had with all-wheel drive this year for $1,800 more on the $35,165 base S or $2,300 more on the top $37,165 EX model. A 1.6-liter turbo-4 and an electric motor system together makes 227 hp; an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic shuttles the power on the Sorento Hybrid's way to an EPA-rated 39/35/37 mpg combined with FWD. The AWD hasn't been rated yet.

The 2022 Sorento and Sorento Hybrid are on sale now; the PHEV is expected in the third quarter.