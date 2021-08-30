2022 Honda CR-V price increased, 2022 Subaru BRZ tracked, Alpha Motors deconstructed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Honda CR-V and CR-V Hybrid increase $400 despite no changes

It's still down on touchscreen size, but Honda's bestselling crossover SUV returns with excellent space and fuel economy.

2022 Toyota Avalon review

Still one of our favorite large cars, the 2022 Toyota Avalon says goodbye this year with a farewell TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Acura ILX review

Dated and in need of replacement—it's coming, as a new Integra—the 2022 Acura ILX earns a TCC Rating of just 4.7 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Subaru BRZ

First drive review: 2022 Subaru BRZ sticks or slides, you decide

The revamped but not reinvented Subaru sports car lets it all go—whenever you want it to.

Ken Block pits four of his race cars against each other, for science

Watch Ken Block pit four of his race cars against each other in a simple gravel racing maneuver.

Nissan considering Nismo-badged trucks and SUVs for US

Nissan's global CEO Takao Katagiri told Automotive News that the automaker is discussing Nismo-badged trucks and crossovers for the U.S. market.

From Green Car Reports:

Boyt and Lijewski with Alpha Wolf concept

Confusion brews as retro-style EV startup Alpha Motor turns on the charm

Alpha Motors' Wolf electric truck concept is at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The startup's executives and funders still aren't talking, but they're probably enjoying some good coffee.

Rivian files for IPO, $80 billion target is 350 times Tesla's IPO valuation

Electric truck maker Rivian isn't taking the easy SPAC route, and it could be publicly traded by Thanksgiving, according to reports.

Audi plots its future around mobility, not just EVs

Software and other mobility innovations will get a push, as Audi works toward launching only EVs from 2026 on and ending ICE sales in 2033.