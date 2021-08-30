2022 Honda CR-V and CR-V Hybrid increase $400 despite no changes

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 30, 2021

The 2022 Honda CR-V crossover SUV costs $26,975, including $1,225 destination, the automaker announced late Friday. The price represents a $400 increase over the 2021 model, despite no changes to the brand's bestseller.

The top Touring trim comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is a $1,500 upgrade on front-wheel-drive models across the four other trim levels. The lack of a front-drive-only option makes the Touring trim that much more expensive, topping the CR-V range at $36,775. 

The 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid also gets a $400 increase across its three trim levels to start at $32,185.  

The 1.5-liter turbo-4 carries over, as does its output of 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. A CVT sends power to the 17-inch front wheels, and the CR-V puts efficiency over power with an EPA-rated 28 mpg city, 34 highway, 30 combined. All-wheel-drive models get 27/32/29, which is above average for the compact crossover class. 

Available on EX, EX-L, and Touring trims, the Hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive and a price difference of $1,200 over similarly equipped gas models. A pair of electric motors and a 2.0-liter inline-4 conspire to make 212 hp, and the Hybrid rides smoother with a bit more punch than the gas model. Its biggest virtue is an EPA-rated 40/35/38 combined mpg.

For $26,975, the base LX comes with a dinky 5.0-inch display but at least it has automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. The 2021 Toyota RAV4 starts at $27,225 but comes better equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen and smartphone compatibility, and its more efficient Hybrid is offered across the lineup. The best value in the class is the 2022 Hyundai Tucson; for $26,135 it offers a larger touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility and a great warranty. The Tucson Hybrid, however, doesn't match up to its rivals. 

The $28,175 SE model offers a better CR-V value with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, keyless entry and start, and heated front seats. 

The EX can be had as a gas or hybrid model for $29,485 and $32,185, respectively, but the hybrid model comes with AWD standard. Feature upgrades include 18-inch alloy wheels, blind-spot monitors, power sunroof, and a power driver's seat. The Hybrid adds LED headlights, which don't come standard on the gas model until the top Touring trim. 

The EX-L costs $32,075 or $34,775 as an AWD Hybrid. A power liftgate complements power front seats trimmed in leather and a steering wheel wrapped in leather. 

The 2022 CR-V Touring model features Honda's best features, with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and fog lights, roof rails, a 9-speaker sound system, and wireless smartphone charging. AWD is standard on the $36,775 gas model and $37,975 Hybrid.  

The 2022 Honda CR-V is on sale now. 

